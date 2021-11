WEST LAFAYETTE — If Stove Top stuffing makes an appearance at your Thanksgiving dinner, you can thank a Purdue University alumna. The late Ruth Siems, a 1953 home economics graduate, is credited with the invention of Stove Top stuffing. The product hit shelves in 1971 as a dish appropriate for Thanksgiving but also for everyday meals. The secret behind the dish is the dimensions of the bread crumbs, which General Foods patented in 1975. Siems is listed first among the inventors, followed by Anthony Capossela Jr., John Halligan, and C. Robert Wyss.

