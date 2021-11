The Hawaii Theatre Center had a soft reopening of the iconic Hawaii Theatre at the end of last week after being closed for 20 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The historic venue's reopening was announced in conjunction with a lineup of shows that will run at the theater over the next four months, including new shows, as well as shows that have been rescheduled from their original dates in 2020. The reopening comes just two months before Hawaii Theatre kicks off its Centennial Celebration in 2022.

HAWAII STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO