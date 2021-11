Could Walt Disney’s 60th animated feature, “Encanto,” be its first to be nominated for a best picture Oscar since 1991’s “Beauty and the Beast”?. Well, 2021 is emerging as one of the best years for film in recent memory, so likely not — and Disney’s spring offering “Raya and the Last Dragon” is no slouch either — but don’t count it out. “Encanto,” which opens in theaters Wednesday, Nov. 24, is 99 minutes of pure bliss, a story about how weaknesses can be strengths, strengths can be weaknesses, and how love and determination is far better than magic when it comes to healing a broken family.

