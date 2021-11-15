Every Adele Cover on ‘Glee’ Ranked

Adele released her highly anticipated album 30 today and she virtually stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about it. Admittedly, Adele shares she is a tough critic on herself. So she doesn’t think about anyone other than herself and her stories while writing songs. She doesn’t base songs on if it could be a hit on radio, or if it could make her fans cry or dance. She handwrites all of the lyrics to her songs, and has done that for all of her projects. She shared that she has a book full of her lyrics for every one of her albums. “Easy On Me,” the first song fans heard from Adele’s new project actually came to her while she was in the shower. She was showering and the lyrics came to her, then later she found the melody and put it all together. Adele also did an “Easy On Me” collaboration with Chris Stapleton that fans can find on her album at Target. She reached out to Stapleton personally to do the collaboration. While working on the song, Adele says she constantly heard a male harmony on one of her lines. And he was one of her favorite singers, so she called him. Adele admitted that because it’s Stapleton, she couldn’t just ask him to sing harmony on the song, so they did the whole duet together. Unfortunately, the two have yet to be able to meet in person, they recorded the entire duet remotely. She added that at the end of the song when Stapleton comes in, he “sings his ass off… it’s phenomenal.”

