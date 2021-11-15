ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist of the Week: Richard Jones

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 19, the English National Opera will open a new Ring Cycle. The production will mark the first time the company stages the monumental tetralogy in more than 15 years. Taking on this major task is director Richard Jones. Jones first staged Wagner’s Cycle in 1989 at the...

operawire.com

operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Kristine Opolais

Latvian Soprano Makes Her Anticipated Debut as Adriana Lecouvreur. On Nov. 14, the Teatro Comunale di Bologna will finally open a new production of Cilea’s “Adriana Lecouvreur.” The production by Rosetta Cucchi was previously filmed as a movie in Bologna during the time theaters were shuttered due to COVID-19. Now after almost a year of delays, the show will go on and soprano Kristine Opolais will get to make her formal role debut in the title role.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Editorial: Tensions at Opera Royal de Wallonie-Liège Reveal Questionable Leadership from Stefano Pace

(Credit: © Jacques Croisier-Opéra Royal de Wallonie) This article was written in collaboration with Editor-in-Chief David Salazar. In February 2021, the Opera Royal de Wallonie-Liège was shattered by the premature death of its General and Artistic Director Stefano Mazzonis di Pralafera. Mazzonis di Pralafera held the position for 14 years, and thus inevitably left a considerable stamp on the opera house, many productions, as well as the growing and maturation of a new generations of young singers. He was known for numerous productions, including Puccini’s “La bohème,” “Madama Butterfly,” and “Manon Lescaut;” Verdi’s “Nabucco,” “Otello,” “La Traviata,” “Don Carlos,” “Aida,” “Rigoletto,” and “Macbeth;” Donizetti’s “Anna Bolena” and “L’elisir d’amore;” Massenet’s “Manon;” Rossini’s “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” and “L’equivoco stravagante,” among many others.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
operawire.com

Accademia Filarmonica Romana to Celebrate Ivan Vandor

On Nov. 14, 2021, the Accademia Filarmonica Romana is set to honor Ivan Vandor. The organization will perform a program of music by the composer, who was also a recognized saxophone player, musicologist, researcher, teacher, and was very involved with the Accademia. Vandor died in 2020 and as a result, the academy will honor him with the Contempoartensemble performing his works under the musical direction of Vittorio Ceccanti.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Wiener Staatsoper Announces Conductor Change For ‘Carmen’

(Credit: Marco Borggreve) The Wiener Staatsoper has announced that Omer Meir Wellber will not conduct the final autumn performance of Bizet’s “Carmen” on Nov. 19, 2021. As a result, Bertrand de Billy will take over in a pit. De Billy will lead a cast that includes Freddie De Tommaso in...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Christian Thielemann Replaces Esa-Pekka Salonen for Teatro alla Scala’s Concerts

(Credit: Matthias Creutziger) The Teatro alla Scala has announced that German conductor Christian Thielemann will replace Esa-Pekka Salonen for the inaugural concerts of the 2021-22 season. The company noted that Salonen is indisposed and was forced to cancel. Thielemann will conduct the Filarmonica della Scala in three consecutive evenings featuring...
PERFORMING ARTS
blac.media

BLAC Artist of the Week: Sheefy Mcfly

Sheefy Mcfly, a proud Detroiter, painter and visual artist amongst other creative expressions as a rapper, DJ, and producer, is BLAC’s Artist of the week. Designing across an array of elements, Mcfly’s work is locally and globally present from his diverse fan base of art collectors and enthusiasts as well as the projects he’s exclusively designed for his hometown. Mcfly is the originator of the mural featured at Bedrock Detroit’s Drive-In movie theater powered by Emagine Theaters. In a collaborative effort between publisher, 1XRun Editions and Polaroid —who In 2020, called forth five leading contemporary artists to imagine what their own custom cameras might look like —Mcfly has presented his custom designed camera which is currently on sale alongside the project’s other artists.
VISUAL ART
Entertainment
operawire.com

Ian Robertson Farewell Performances to Feature World Premiere by Menzies

Ian Robertson’s farewell performance with the San Francisco Chorus is set for Dec. 11 and 12, 2021. Robertson, who will be retiring after 35 seasons, 375 productions and more than 2,000 performances at the helm of the chorus, will lead his ensemble in performances that feature “Invitation to Love,” a newly commissioned work by composer Cava Menzies.
PERFORMING ARTS
Deadline

Will Gluck & Richard Schwartz’s Olive Bridge Entertainment Promotes Madison Jones & Jacqueline Monetta

EXCLUSIVE:  Film, television and media production company Olive Bridge Entertainment, which is led by filmmaker Will Gluck and producer Richard Schwartz, today announced the promotions of Madison Jones and Jacqueline Monetta. Jones has been elevated to Director of Development in the company’s TV division. Upcoming projects she’ll be working on include the Hulu series Woke, the upcoming eOne series Hollywood Con Queen, along with several other projects in development at Peacock, Netflix, Disney+ and ABC. She previously worked on Netflix’s Chicago Party Aunt and the Disney+ documentary mini-series Among The Stars. She’s a four-year vet of Olive Bridge. Monetta has been promoted to...
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Russell Thomas & Tamara Wilson Headline Lyric Opera of Chicago’s ‘Verdi Voices’

The Lyric Opera of Chicago has announced its “Verdi Voices” concert set for Feb. 6, 2022. The showcase, which will be led by conductor and new company Music Director Enrique Mazzola, will star soprano Tamara Wilson and tenor Russell Thomas as they take on major moments from Verdi’s iconic canon of operas. Audiences will get a chance to hear music from “La Forza del Destino,” “La Traviata,” “Nabucco,” “Simon Boccanegra,” “Ernani,” “Aida,” and “Otello.”
CHICAGO, IL
operawire.com

Welsh National Opera 2021-22 Review: The Barber of Seville

Nico Darmanian & Heather Lowe Shine in Riotous Metanarrative Production. Amidst the greyish and waterlogged atmosphere of urban sprawl, on October 22nd inside the Hippodrome Theatre, home to one of the largest performance stages in Britain, the atmosphere was anything but. It was electric and real fun!. Award-winning Director Giles...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Teatro dell’Opera di Roma to Open 2021-22 with Historic ‘Julius Cesar’

(Credit: Fabrizio Sansoni-Teatro dell’Opera di Roma) The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is set to open its 2021-22 season with the world premiere of “Julius Caesar” by Giorgio Battistelli. The world premiere marks the first time since 1901 that the Teatro Costanzi opens a season with a world premiere. The previous...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie stuns in studded midi dress for intimate dinner

Princess Eugenie looked oh-so-sophisticated on Wednesday night when she attended an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of The Blue Marine Foundation. The royal wore a stunning studded midi dress from Maje, which she styled with black knee-high boots and a tartan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
nyacknewsandviews.com

Weekly Recommendations: “The Artists Couple”

Edward Hopper was not the first artist who saw in Jo a muse. In 1900, Jo began her artistic studies at the Normal College (now Hunter College) before attending 1905 the New York School of Art (now Parsons School of Design) where she apprenticed under Robert Henri, posing for The Art Student (1906; Milwaukee Art Museum). In 1907, Jo was invited to travel to Holland with Robert Henri where she undertook his landscape and portrait courses.
THEATER & DANCE
Laredo Morning Times

Richard T. Jones Launches Production Company Prophecy Pictures Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Richard T. Jones is launching an independent production company dubbed Prophecy Pictures Entertainment, Variety has learned exclusively. Jones is starting the company with producing partners Jeremy Loethen and Kristy Horiuchi. The company’s emphasis is on developing and producing mainstream family, faith-based, and inspirational content across all platforms. More from Variety.
BUSINESS
CultureMap Austin

Texas billionaire's Impressionist art trove fetches astounding $332 million at auction

Impressionist masterworks from late Dallas oil tycoon Edwin L. Cox valued at $200 million sold for a whopping $332 million through a Christie's auction on November 11. "The Cox Collection: The Story of Impressionism" helped power Christie's to its second-highest total for an auction ever notched in a single evening — $751.9 million, which also included an evening sale of 20th century art — notes Artnet.
TEXAS STATE

