Optimarin riding the wave of BWT retrofit demand surge

By gCaptain
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress Release – The market is heating up for ballast water treatment (BWT) systems amid a retrofit rush that has resulted in a recent surge of orders for leading supplier Optimarin – and it says fast-track delivery is vital to meet soaring demand. Shipowners are continuously upgrading their vessels...

ZIM CEO: US Trade ‘Firing On All Cylinders’

There’s little sign of near-term improvement in the global supply-chain crisis, according to Israeli container shipping line Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The Haifa-based company, which has a fleet of 113 vessels, said shortages of everything from truck drivers to port infrastructure are likely to remain for some time yet. The disruption this year has pushed freight rates to record levels for the giant steel containers that haul everything from toys to tables.
INDUSTRY
Smooth Sailing on Great Lakes as Seaway Shipping Increases Steadily

With many of the nation’s ports struggling under the weight of containerized imports, it seems to be smooth sailing on Great Lakes. The Great Lakes Seaway Partnership today reported an increase of 1.92 percent for St. Lawrence Seaway traffic, consistent with previous growth trends. An overall total of 28,494,000 metric tons of cargo shipped through the Seaway from the opening of the Seaway on March 22, 2021, through October 31, 2021. Additionally, total transits YTD reached 2,976 vessels, a 1.33 percent increase compared to transits through October last year.
INDUSTRY
Shipping Containers Get Foldable Design Seen as Cure for Logjams

Few tools of the global economy have survived without major innovations as long as the shipping container. The supply ructions around the world are presenting an opportunity to test that incumbency. As ports, rail yards and warehouses get clogged up with the standardized metal boxes both empty and full of...
INDUSTRY
Merck says making progress on meeting surge in lab gear demand

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Merck KGaA, which is investing to catch up with ballooning demand for its biotech manufacturing supplies, said the order book in COVID-19 related lab gear was still growing faster than sales but it was getting a better handle on the situation. “We are really very well...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Green Thumb sales surge on growing U.S. cannabis demand

(Reuters) – U.S. cannabis producer Green Thumb Industries Inc’s third-quarter revenue surged nearly 49% to beat estimates on Wednesday, thanks to more distribution channels and higher traffic at its retail stores. A record number of Americans took to using cannabis products for recreation during last year’s months-long lockdowns and now,...
RETAIL
Freight markets ride the waves of uncertainty

Look at a line graph that tracks freight markets over the last two years and you may mistake it for the very waves the vessels traverse on the open ocean. Up and down the vessel goes, and so have the rates. The Baltic Dry Index, an assessment of the average...
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

Situ forecasts 50% revenue growth as serviced accomodation demand surges

Situ, the global serviced accommodation specialist, is forecasting that its revenue will grow 50% in this financial year as it sees fast-growing demand for the corporate accommodation it delivers across the world. At the halfway point through its trading year (April – September 2021), Situ has disclosed a full year...
ECONOMY
windowscentral.com

Budget notebook PC demand crashes after riding the pandemic wave

Budget PCs have seen heightened demand thanks to the pandemic. That demand seems to have evaporated practically overnight. According to analyst firm Mercury Research, budget notebooks saw a steep demand dropoff in the third quarter of 2021. Just about everything that goes up has to come down at some point,...
COMPUTERS
Itproportal

Riding the wave of edge computing growth

According to the IMARC research company, the global edge computing market produced robust growth during 2015-2020. So, what’s driving this growth and where is it taking organizations in their IT strategies?. What is edge computing?. Edge computing is not a new phenomenon, but more organizations are exploring the concept because...
COMPUTERS
dsnews.com

Inventory Issues Not Enough to Slow Surging Demand

The demand for housing in the United States has reached a fever pitch, a trend that opposes the norm of this time of the year when the market cools as the winter months set in. Redfin's Homebuyer Demand Index (the four-week period ending November 14) reported a new all-time high...
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

Silvergate Capital: Riding The Crypto Wave

Under the leadership of Alan Lane, Silvergate became a remarkable transformation story. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is one of the most unique companies I have come across. This article will explore why SI is unique through the lens of its competitive advantage and the opportunity ahead of it. We will close out with a discussion of the stock's valuation and risks.
STOCKS
themreport.com

Housing Market to Ride Wave Into 2022?

the housing market is experiencing 15-year highs which will continue through the end of 2021, but will taper off through 2022. "All markets are seeing strong conditions and home sales are the best they have been in 15 years,” Yun said at NAR’s 2021 Conference & Expo in San Diego. "The housing sector's success will continue, but I don't expect next year's performance to exceed this year's."
BUSINESS
gcaptain.com

Abu Dhabi Ports Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Abu Dhabi Ports Group announced its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, reporting revenue growth of 22% year-on-year to AED 2.791 billion (USD 760 million) compared with AED 2.295 billion (USD 625 million) in the same period last year, driven by volume growth, business diversification and new partnerships.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gcaptain.com

Port of Los Angeles Sees Cargo Volumes Dip in October

Bogged down by dwelling imports and empties, October cargo volumes through the Port of Los Angeles fall year-over-year despite long line up of ships waiting to offsload. The Port of Los Angeles reported October volumes of 902,644 TEUs, a decrease of 8% compared from last year when it handled record monthly volumes.
INDUSTRY
wtvbam.com

North American companies rush to add robots as demand surges

(Reuters) – Companies in North America added a record number of robots in the first nine months of this year as they rushed to speed up assembly lines and struggled to add human workers. Factories and other industrial users ordered 29,000 robots, 37% more than during the same period last...
BUSINESS
gcaptain.com

LNG Tanker Rates Surge to Record as Asia Buys More US Gas

Spot freight rates for liquefied natural gas tankers in the Asia-Pacific have surged to record highs as a steady flow of U.S. cargoes to the region boosts demand for ships. The cost of chartering a vessel to carry a shipment of the super-chilled fuel from Australia to Japan spiked to $316,750 per day on Tuesday, five times higher than two months ago, according to data from Spark Commodities. That beats the previous high in January during a cold snap in Northeast Asia.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Loaded and Rolling: Private fleets expand; trucking mergers and acquisitions; and detention on the rise

Private trucking fleets expand amid soaring spot rates. According to a recent National Private Truck Council Report, private fleets continue to expand due to high spot market rates and dwindling capacity in the market. Less capacity equals less service, and service metrics remain a big driver for in-house transportation. For large common carriers (they haul other people’s freight), this can pose a challenge since both private and common carriers target the same labor market. The NPTC Report highlights private fleet turnover averages of 14.25%, compensation over $75,000 per year, an average driver workweek at 42.4 hours and 71% of drivers home every night. Surprisingly, private carriers are facing greater competition from common carriers due to higher spot rates and freight demand. Michael Zimmerman, a partner with Kearney Consulting, said, “Common carriers are trying even harder to attract drivers from private fleets, and they are doing it with money.” Common carriers are resorting to lucrative sign-on bonuses, semi-regional or semi-dedicated route opportunities and even student loan reimbursement.
INDUSTRY

