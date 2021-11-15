Adele One Night Only Was Too Much and Also Just Right

Thoughts and prayers to anyone who was planning a public proposal because like an Adele track, this will be hard to top. During Adele’s One Night Only concert event, Quentin Brunson asked his girlfriend of seven years, Ashleigh Mann, to marry him. Adele then popped out of the darkness to serenade the newly engaged pair with a rendition of “Make You Feel My Love,” the Bob Dylan song she covered on her first album. The British singer is no stranger to concert proposals — in fact, so many fans popped the question during her 2016–17 world tour that we here at Vulture made a list. While the couple made their way to sit in the front row next to Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy, Mann could be heard asking “Am I alive?” Lizzo reached out a comforting hand, while McCarthy handed over two glasses of Champagne and tissues. “Look at her. She’s so in shock,” Adele said, cackling before launching into song.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO