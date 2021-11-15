ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adele One Night Only Was Too Much and Also Just Right

By Jen Chaney, @chaneyj
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were many stunning images in Adele One Night Only, the concert–Oprah Winfrey therapy session that aired on CBS on Sunday night. But one really captured the simultaneously lovely and pretentious air of the entire special, a broadcast TV prelude to the week’s major Adele event: the release of 30, her...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Lizzo
Person
Simon Konecki
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Adele
Person
Ashley
Person
Aaron Paul
Person
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Person
Oprah Winfrey
AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Inside Adele's $9.5million LA mansion: Singer shows off her 'very English' garden and reveals her 'proudest possession' is a framed piece of gum chewed by Celine Dion as she gives a fans tour of her luxury home

Adele has given fans an intimate glimpse into her stunning $9.5million Los Angeles mansion. The Grammy-winning singer, 33, opened the doors to her impeccably styled abode as she took part in Vogue's 73 Questions series on Thursday. Despite living in a neighbourhood filled with Hollywood's biggest stars, Tottenham-born Adele proved...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Who is Adele’s New Boyfriend? All About Sports Agent Rich Paul and the 30 Singer's "Exhausting" Divorce

Adele is making a comeback—and not just in her professional life, but her private life, too. After a divorce and a pandemic, the Grammy-winning singer is releasing her first album in six years, 30, on Friday, Nov.19 . And in her first interviews in five years, she confirmed she does have a new love in her life: sports agent Rich Paul. “Yes, we’re together,” she told British Vogue in an October 2021 profile. “We’re very happy.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs
CNN

Adele notches 10 million viewers for CBS with 'One Night Only' special

New York (CNN Business) — Adele had a big night. The singer's new special, "Adele: One Night Only" notched roughly 10 million viewers for CBS on Sunday. The network said it was the most-watched entertainment special since the Oscars seven months ago. In fact, Adele slightly beat the Oscars, which nabbed a record-low 9.8 million viewers in April.
NFL
Collider

'Adele One Night Only': First Images and Set List Revealed for CBS Primetime Concert Special

Hello? It’s Adele! Ringing in her new album with a previously recorded performance in Los Angeles’ beautiful Griffith Park and Observatory. Adele One Night Only, will be broadcast on CBS Sunday, November 14, at 8:30-10:30 p.m ET/8:00-10:00 p.m. PT and will also be available live and on-demand on Paramount+. The concert will come to us just five days before Adele’s new album, 30, comes out on November 19.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch the trailer for Adele’s US TV special, ‘Adele: One Night Only’

CBS has shared two trailers for the upcoming Adele special, Adele: One Night Only. The two-hour show will air in the US this Sunday (November 14) ahead of the ‘Easy On Me’ singer releasing her fourth album, ’30’, next Friday (November 19). It’ll feature live performances and a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey “from her rose garden”.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Adele And Oprah Coordinate In Cream Suits For 'Adele One Night Only'

Adele is back giving us the content we've all been gagging for. Not only has the 'Hello' singer bestowed upon us the news that her hugely-anticipated new album, 30, will be released mid-November, and treated us to a record breaking first single in 'Easy On Me', but she's also serving us fashion look after fashion look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Adele Performs 'Hold On' in 'One Night Only' Concert Special Preview: Watch

Adele: One Night Only is only one night away, and Adele is sharing a sneak peek of the concert special with fans. In a clip posted on Adele's social media accounts on Saturday (Nov. 13), only a day away from One Night Only's premiere, the singer previewed a powerful performance of "Hold On," the swelling ballad that was first heard earlier this week. "Hold On" is on the track list of her upcoming album, 30.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Well, Adele Just Helped Raise the Bar for Public Proposals Even Higher

Thoughts and prayers to anyone who was planning a public proposal because like an Adele track, this will be hard to top. During Adele’s One Night Only concert event, Quentin Brunson asked his girlfriend of seven years, Ashleigh Mann, to marry him. Adele then popped out of the darkness to serenade the newly engaged pair with a rendition of “Make You Feel My Love,” the Bob Dylan song she covered on her first album. The British singer is no stranger to concert proposals — in fact, so many fans popped the question during her 2016–17 world tour that we here at Vulture made a list. While the couple made their way to sit in the front row next to Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy, Mann could be heard asking “Am I alive?” Lizzo reached out a comforting hand, while McCarthy handed over two glasses of Champagne and tissues. “Look at her. She’s so in shock,” Adele said, cackling before launching into song.
MUSIC
Indy100

A couple got engaged at ‘Adele One Night Only’ and the internet loved it

A couple got engaged at the Adele One Night Only concert and people can’t get over how sweet the moment was.At Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, Adele not only took to the stage to highlight her highly anticipated new album, but she also asked the audience to get ready to see the sentimental moment between the couple.A man named Quentin planned the adorable proposal to his girlfriend Ashley, who didn’t know they would be attending the concert.“If you make a noise, I’m going to kill you,” Adele jokes to the audience as the lights begin to dim.As Quentin comes out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

The Seven Best Moments From 'Adele: One Night Only' Special

Her first televised concert since 2015’s Adele: Live in New York City, the special marked the return of one of music’s most beloved talents, as evidenced by the seemingly endless roster of celebrity guests, incredible new music and deeply personal revelations. Here are the seven best moments of last night’s special:
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Adele: One Night Only Concert: Which Performances Were Your Favorite?

CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday offered everyone a front row seat to one helluva Adele concert. Which of the Adele: One Night Only performances were your favorite? And which of her new songs tops your play list? Marking the British Grammy winner’s first primetime concert since 2015’s Adele: Live in New York City, which aired on NBC, CBS’ One Night Only was held at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, offering a picturesque panorama to accompany the oft-soaring tunes. The audience members on hand for the very special concert included Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Tyler Perry, James Corden,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy