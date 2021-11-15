Orlando area high school football playoffs scoreboard

Caden Harshbarger from Lake Mary is wrapped up by two Seminole defenders during their game against Seminole at Seminole High School On Friday, October 22, 2021. Orlando Sentinel

Here is the schedule for round two of the high school football playoffs. All games are tentatively set for 7:30 p.m. starts by the FHSAA but kickoff time could change to 7 p.m. for a number of games.

Teams are listed with their FHSAA region seed and win-loss records. Home teams are on the bottom line.

Previous scoreboards: Playoffs Week 1 | Regular season: Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason