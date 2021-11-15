ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando area high school football playoffs scoreboard

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mB5pR_0cxHe5df00
Caden Harshbarger from Lake Mary is wrapped up by two Seminole defenders during their game against Seminole at Seminole High School On Friday, October 22, 2021. Orlando Sentinel

Here is the schedule for round two of the high school football playoffs. All games are tentatively set for 7:30 p.m. starts by the FHSAA but kickoff time could change to 7 p.m. for a number of games.

Teams are listed with their FHSAA region seed and win-loss records. Home teams are on the bottom line.

Previous scoreboards: Playoffs Week 1 | Regular season: Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Preseason

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

B-CU and FAMU coaches know anything can happen in rivalry game like Florida Classic

It’s a cliché, but Bethune-Cookman head coach Terry Sims also knows it’s very true when it comes to the Florida Classic. “Throw the records out the window,” Sims said Thursday, as his team prepared for Saturday’s annual rivalry against Florida A&M at Camping World Stadium (3:30 p.m). There is plenty at stake in a meeting between the archenemies that began in 1925, a battle in which FAMU owns a ...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Gators face must-win game at Missouri, led by SEC top rusher Tyler Badie

Florida’s visit to Missouri is more than the SEC finale. It begins coach Dan Mullen’s last stand. A Gators’ win would secure a bowl bid. A loss would continue a stunning free fall and further jeopardize Mullen’s job security as his fourth season at Florida comes unwound. The Gators have not finished with just two SEC victories since Galen Hall’s 1986 team or 2-6 overall since the league ...
MISSOURI STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy