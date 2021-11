How would you like to live in the first and only "passive house" in the Catskills?. Yeah, I had some questions too. What I can tell you is that a passive house is a building that is truly energy efficient, affordable and ecological at the same time. Based on those guidelines we can safely say that "The Catskill Project" is destined to be a Net-Zero Community and "The Balsam" is the first model of it's kind.

CATSKILL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO