We’ve entered a golden era of Italians in pop culture — and in this Sopranos-resurgence, House of Gucci-laden world, none other than everyone’s favorite controversy-prone writer is getting in on the conversation. Lena Dunham is writing and executive-producing Mob Queens, along with The Wire and Boardwalk Empire producer Dennis Lehane, which is currently in development for HBO Max, Deadline reports. The show marks another notch in Lena’s HBO belt, after the success of GIRLS and the not-success of Camping. It’s her first writing work since an episode of HBO Max’s Generation this year, which she also executive-produced, though she did recently direct a music video for her now-husband Attawalpa that spoofs the cringe of Instagram relationships.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO