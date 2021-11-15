ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATX Television Festival Announces In-Person 2022 Event Dates, Opens Pitch Competition Submissions

By Danielle Turchiano
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATX Television Festival has set June 2-5 as its 2022 dates, planning to return to in-person events but still provide a virtual attendee option. Additionally, the festival announced that submissions for its annual pitch competition are now open and will be through Jan. 30, 2022. More from Variety. 'Oz'...

ATX TV Festival Sets In-Person Programming For 11th Season

The ATX Television Festival will finally return to in-person programming after being virtual the last two years. The event dubbed “TV Camp for Grown Ups” will run June 2-5, 2022 in downtown Austin and marks the festival’s first return to in-person programming since 2019. There will also be a virtual option offered. The ATX TV Festival consists of screenings followed by Q&As, panels, conversations, and events and is known for reunions of both classic shows and cult hits.  Screenings showcase never-aired pilots, cancelled too soon series, and current favorites, as well as world premieres of new series. Panels span from industry deep dives, to fan-focused conversations, along with discussions on representation and responsibility in storytelling. The fest also is continuing its annual “Pitch Competition” aimed at providing up-and-coming TV writers with mentorship opportunities and the chance to take their original series from pitch to screen. The competition starts today with a January 30, 2022 deadline. Details on how to attend, badges, passes and pricing, as well as initial programming confirmations, will be announced in January 2022.
