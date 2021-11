EXCLUSIVE: Nothing Compares To U singer Sineád O’Connor is the latest pop star to get the feature doc treatment. Irish producer ShinAwiL has teamed up with Orian Williams, the film producer behind Joy Division biopic Control, and DJ Dave Fanning to tell the story of the controversial artist. Sineád (w/t) is an access-led feature documentary celebrating the musical work of the Grammy Award-winner. Irish director Maurice Sweeney, who directed IRA doc I Dolours, will helm with Williams, ShinAwiL’s Larry Bass and Fanning exec producing. It will tell the story of O’Connor, who now goes by Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam in 2018, who broke through with...

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO