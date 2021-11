Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West, appeared on the podcast Drink Champs Thursday night (November 4). During the discussion, he discussed a wide range of subjects, including God, politics, the NBA and his relationship with Kobe Bryant, his marriage, Donda, Drake, group chats, thoughts on cancel culture, and much more. Early in the program, he said that he had received only one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, calling himself “halfcinated.” He also returned to the subject of abortion and further expanded on some of his other ideas on spiritual and physical wellness.

