Graphic designed by Evan Brooks. I always found comfort in the woods, a home in the hills, but with each new conquered peak and blazed path, I knew I had to move on. Staying in one place for too long would mean I would never leave, or at least it would feel like I was being torn from the ground beneath my feet, because I would get attached to the landscape. Those perfect views, snow swept peaks and cloud shaded horizons. Staying would mean comfort — it is not like I would not like comfort, but — it is something that keeps me from experiencing the rest of the world’s beauty.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO