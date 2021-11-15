'Devastated and heartbroken': Chris Daughtry, wife Deanna mourn daughter's death

Chris Daughtry said he and his wife Deanna are "devastated and heartbroken" as they mourn the death of their daughter, Hannah.

Hannah was found dead at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee, on Friday, Nov. 12, and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 25. An investigation is still ongoing.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken," Daughtry wrote on Instagram. "I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."

Courtesy of the Daughtry Family - PHOTO: Hannah Daughtry is pictured in a undated portrait.

"Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss," the "American Idol" alum continued. "Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

Deanna also took to Instagram to share a statement, writing , "My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah."

"We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death," she continued. "Our hearts are broken."

Earl Gibson Iii/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Deanna Daughtry and Chris Daughtry attend Amazon Studios Golden Globes Party on Jan. 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Hannah is one of two children Deanna has from a previous relationship, with her son Griffin being the other. Daughtry and Deanna, who married in 2000, also share a set of twins, Adalynn and Noah, who were born in 2010.

Daughtry asked for privacy for him and his family at this time and expressed their thanks for the public's understanding, patience and sensitivity.