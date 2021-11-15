ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Douglas Co. reports 442 more cases of COVID-19, two more deaths

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNw8I_0cxHZwiG00

On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 442 more cases of COVID-19 and two deaths related to the virus. The deaths include an unvaccinated man in his 60s and a vaccinated man in his 70s.

With the new cases the community’s total, since the pandemic began is now up to 90,203 and deaths have reached 846.

Other data from the department:

  • According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon :

    • Medical and surgical beds were at 88% occupancy with 164 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 34 staffed beds available.
    • There were 186 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 64 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Four pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.
    • There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and all of them were adults.
    • Twenty-eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

It also provided an extended list of clinics happening this month that will serve children ages 5-11:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9xci_0cxHZwiG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bY1Y0_0cxHZwiG00

Other clinics:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ga9qH_0cxHZwiG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VTrW_0cxHZwiG00

