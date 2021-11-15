ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Marywood Jazz Ambassadors set Fall Concert for Nov. 19

SCRANTON — The Jazz Ambassadors of Marywood University’s music, theatre, and dance department will present their fall concert on Nov. 19.

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. in the Marian Chapel, Swartz Center for Spiritual Life, on Marywood’s campus. Admission is free and open to the public.

The concert will be directed by Vincent LoRusso, and the program will feature “Happy Blues,” “Morning Dream,” and “Big Swing Face” by Bill Potts; “Up Jumped Spring” by Freddie Hubbard; “Recorda Me (Remember Me)” by Joe Henderson, and “Swing, Swing, Swing” (from the movie, 1941) by John Williams.

For additional information on this and other concerts, please visit marywood.edu/mtd/events or call Marywood University’s music, theatre, and dance department at 570-348-6268.

