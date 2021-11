Turkish Airlines has continued to operate throughout the pandemic. In fact, it’s been one of the largest international carriers in Europe for the past 18 months. However, the pandemic also saw the full launch of its A350 operations, which headed to destinations such as Manila, Jakarta and Sao Paulo, meaning that the aircraft was pretty much off limits, meaning a delay to checking out what the A350 now brings to the airline’s already expansive fleet.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO