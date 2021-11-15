The Noon Number: Martin Short-y

Martin Fehervary might not be making the most noise for the Washington Capitals this season, but he is quietly off to an incredible start on the Caps’ blueline. The rookie defenseman has slotted in on the top defensive pair with ease, looking very comfortable next to John Carlson. He plays a balanced game with a great hockey IQ, especially for someone so young. The Capitals’ organization clearly had high hopes for him this season and so far he is more than delivering - so let’s take a closer look.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO