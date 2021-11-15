The Noon Number: Martin Short-y

16.8 - The difference between the Caps’ xGF% at five on five over the last five games (56.8%) and their actual GF% (40%). That’s the second-highest dropoff in the League over that span, behind only Boston’s whopping 20.2% differential (56.5 xGF% vs. 36.3 GF%). In their last five games, the...
18% - Percentage of goaltenders ever to play in the NHL who have been scored on by Alex Ovechkin over the course of his career. 833 goalies have suited up in at least one NHL game over the last century-plus, and last night Florida’s Spencer Knight became the 150th member of that group to get victimized by Ovechkin.
2 - Number of shorthanded points scored by Evgeny Kuznetsov this season, which is tied with Logan Couture for the most in the NHL. Kuznetsov is the only player in the league with at least two points at even strength, on the power play and shorthanded. Kuznetsov had never earned...
0 - Number of goals allowed by Caps’ netminder Zach Fucale in his NHL debut last night. With the win, Fucale became the first goalie in Caps’ franchise history to post a shutout in his first game - and just the 26th goalie in NHL history to do so (one of seven to do it at age 26 or older), the first since 2015:
And there it is: Alex Ovechkin officially moves into fourth in all-time goals scored with #742. Next up... Jaromir Jagr....
Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick. Everything was stacked against the Capitals for Friday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Not just because they were still missing top end talent, but they also played a game less than 24 hours before, while the last time Columbus were coming off a five day rest. Columbus is also holding an impressive shutout streak against the Capitals when playing at home.
A closer look at Ilya Samsonov and what the rest of the team does when he's in net. [Rink].
For the Washington Capitals, Week 6 on the NHL schedule features a familiar road trip with a new player in what will be the second straight four-game week. What makes this week challenging will be the Caps having to play a pair of back-to-back games, giving them three sets of back-to-backs in the space of 11 days, all of them on the road.
Previews of tonight's matchup against the Penguins from Vogs, Peerless, NBCSW, and if you're longing for the view from Pitt, feel free to hop on over to our SB Nation partners over at Pensburgh. Pens captain Sidney Crosby has missed the last four games on COVID protocol... so of course...
There’s probably no player on the Washington Capitals roster about whom fans have a wider spectrum of opinions than Ilya Samsonov (sorry, Kuzy - your hot start has seen you dethroned). The still-young former first-round pick is anywhere from a bust to the future of the franchise, a hard-luck case...
On the most recent episode of Japers’ Rink Radio (catch it here, if you haven’t given it a listen already), goaltending was a prime topic of discussion. Again. The conversation, as it has for a while now, centered on the simple to ask but difficult to answer question of whether or not the Caps’ goaltending is “good enough.”
99 - Number of games the Capitals have played against the three current California teams in California since the franchise’s inaugural season back in 1974-75. Over that time, they have played the Kings at Staples Center 58 times, visited the Shark Tank 22 times, and taken to the Pond in Anaheim 19 times.
As the season was getting ready to launch last year, we hypothesized that the arrival of Peter Laviolette, and his reputation for hyper-discipline and structure, would reverse a trend a decade-and-a-half in the making. We thought that finally, maybe, the Capitals would take fewer penalties than they drew by a meaningful margin.
Welcome to the first Washington Capitals west coast road trip since March of 2020, just before the world was turned on its head. Tonight we celebrate with Japers’ Rink after dark, where the censorship regulations have been downgraded, the heavy hand of the bartender has been upgraded, and the inhibitions of the recapper have suffered greatly.
JP joins the JRR crew to talk about how the Caps are, y'know, all sorts of good and stuff. [Rink]. So far this year, the boys have done a pretty decent job of staying out of the penalty box. [Rink]. Meanwhile the goalies have been good... enough. But is that...
Martin Fehervary might not be making the most noise for the Washington Capitals this season, but he is quietly off to an incredible start on the Caps’ blueline. The rookie defenseman has slotted in on the top defensive pair with ease, looking very comfortable next to John Carlson. He plays a balanced game with a great hockey IQ, especially for someone so young. The Capitals’ organization clearly had high hopes for him this season and so far he is more than delivering - so let’s take a closer look.
Folks, the Caps might actually be pretty pretty good. [Rink]. Also pretty good? Martin Fehervary, who has taken on additional responsibility this season and thrived thus far. [Rink].
