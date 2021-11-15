This Family-Friendly Brooklyn Brownstone Is a Dreamy Textile-Filled Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Type of Home: Three-story town house within a larger building. Amy Exton creates truly spectacular spaces. The interior and set designer uses vibrant color, energetic patterns, and vintage furniture and accessories to craft rooms that look incredible in person and on screen. She lives in one of those spaces, also known as the Margate Location House. “The house is part of a bigger building, which used to be a tuberculosis hospital at the turn of the 20th century, so it has lots of history and character, which is what I fell in love with when I bought it,” Amy writes about the home she shares with her dog, Presley, and which she also rents out for photoshoots. “It’s a great space with high ceilings, and sits over three stories so it feels really spacious.” Along with two other designers, Amy created the interior design studio Studio Margate to continue designing incredibly colorful interiors.

