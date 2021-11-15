ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears odds and lines

By Geoff Clark
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) visit the “Windy City” Sunday for their Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears (3-6) at Soldier Field. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Ravens vs. Bears odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Baltimore was upset 22-10 by the Miami Dolphins as 7.5-point road favorites on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. The Ravens were minus-two in turnover differential and 2-for-14 on 3rd-down. The Dolphins held Lamar Jackson to just 39 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Chicago had its bye in Week 10 but lost a 29-27 Monday Night Football heartbreaker at the Pittsburgh Steelers as 6.5-point underdogs the week prior.

The Bears struggle situationally under rookie QB Justin Fields and have the fewest passing TDs in the NFL (five). For instance, Chicago ranks 27th in 3rd-down conversion rate and 24th in red zone scoring percentage.

Ravens at Bears odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Ravens -270 (bet $170 to win $100) | Bears +210 (bet $100 to win $210)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Ravens -6.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Bears +6.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5, O: -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | U: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Ravens 6-3 | Bears 3-6
  • ATS: Ravens 3-6 | Bears 4-5
  • O/U: Ravens 5-4 | Bears 3-6

Ravens at Bears head-to-head

The last Ravens-Bears meeting was a 27-24 road win for Chicago in 2017, the year before Baltimore drafted Jackson in the first round. Both Bears head coach Matt Nagy and Jackson joined their respective teams in 2018.

In the Nagy era, Chicago is 6-7 against the spread (ATS) as a home underdog and 0-3 following a bye week with a minus-11.3 spread differential.

Since Jackson’s first year as Baltimore’s starting quarterback (2019), the Ravens are 9-7 ATS as a road favorite with a plus-5.6 spread differential, 4-6 ATS vs. NFC teams and 9-4 ATS when playing with a rest disadvantage.

