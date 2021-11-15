ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9qIF_0cxHVEAo00

The Miami Heat (8-5) travel to Paycom Center Monday to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Heat at Thunder odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Thunder have come on strong of late and are 5-5 over their last 10 games. Led by star G Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Oklahoma City has improved on both ends of the court and it’s playing .500 ball at Paycom — a positive for a youthful roster.

The Thunder get a tough test with the Heat, who have title aspirations, although there’s a chance G Jimmy Butler — who sat in the Heat’s victory over the Utah Jazz Saturday — again doesn’t play.

All eyes will be on third-year G Tyler Herro who has been annihilating teams if Butler is unable to suit up. Herro torched the Jazz with 27 points and is averaging 21.5 per game.

Heat at Thunder odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:35 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Heat -520 (bet $520 to win $100) | Thunder +370 (bet $100 to win $370)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Heat -8.5 (-122) | Thunder +8.5 (-102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 210.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Heat at Thunder key injuries

Heat

  • C Bam Adebayo (knee) probable
  • G Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable
  • G Victor Oladipo (knee) out

Thunder

  • Not submitted yet but none expected that will affect gambling odds

Heat at Thunder odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Heat 104, Thunder 98

PASS on the money line. No NBA regular-season game is worth a -520 price tag.

I really wouldn’t hate a small sprinkle on the Thunder money line as the Heat could be short-handed without Butler and OKC will be at home, but personally, I’d rather take the points.

BET on the THUNDER +8.5 (-102).

I would even consider altering it down to 7.5 for plus-money value as this should be a good matchup for a Thunder team that’s been much better at home. SGA, G Lu Dort and rookie Josh Giddey all have either length or grit.

They’ll be able to contain Herro and G Kyle Lowry. SGA’s 6-foot-11 wingspan should help him defend against the smaller Lowry and Herro.

The Thunder have the league’s fifth-worst net rating, but it’s actually a plus-5.3 over their last three games.

OKC is surging and starting to figure it out, and while Miami is the superior team, with Butler questionable, I’m taking this to at least be a competitive game, especially with how the Thunder are playing at home.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 210.5 (-110) as the better side of the total.

Both teams rank under 100 in pace (only nine teams top 100). They rank 17th (Miami) and 28th (OKC) in true shooting percentage, a stat that incorporates three-point shooting as well.

Both teams rank in the bottom half of the league in threes made as well which typically coincides with how well a team can consistently score high amounts.

The Thunder have missed 100 points in three of their last five. Put it all together, and the Under feels like the better play. Given a total that’s on the lower side, I’d be hesitant to put too much on it.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers 'picked apart' in second collapse against Oklahoma City Thunder

LOS ANGELES -- If the Lakers had managed to protect two massive leads against the Oklahoma City Thunder -- up 26 on the road last week and up 19 at Staples Center on Thursday night -- they would be sitting pretty with a 7-2 record and OKC would be winless at 0-8. Alas, that isn't the case. The Thunder outscored the Lakers 35-24 in the fourth quarter and won 107-104 Thursday for their second come-from-behind win against L.A., leaving the new-look Lakers, once again, scratching their collective heads about what happened.
NBA
wagertalk.com

LA Lakers vs Miami Heat Picks and Odds Nov 10

WagerTalk NBA handicapper Tony Finn offers his LA Lakers vs Miami Heat betting preview for Wednesday, November 10. At the time of posting, the Heat are holding steady as a 5-point road favorite in Los Angeles with the total sitting at 215.5 points. Stay on top of the latest NBA...
NBA
The Spun

Thursday Injury Update For Heat Star Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler sprained his right ankle in last night’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Not surprisingly, he reportedly won’t play tonight. Butler, who played only 12 minutes last night before leaving the game, will miss tonight’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Kyle Lowry
fadeawayworld.net

Top 5 Favorites For Each NBA Award Right Now: Stephen Curry Leads The MVP Race, Ja Morant Is The Most Improved Player So Far

The season is nearly one-sixth of the way over, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t start predicting who you think is going to win the major awards this season. After one game, you have fans calling out for players to win the MVP, so why not start debating now? Among the major awards, which include, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and MVP, we have some solid early contenders.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ats#The Miami Heat Lrb#Paycom Center#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Heat C Bam Adebayo#Okc
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Larry Brown Sports

Former Doc Rivers player thinks Ben Simmons is being an ‘a–hole’

One former NBA star who played for Doc Rivers thinks that Ben Simmons is being a real piece of work. Retired Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce appeared this week on fellow C’s legend Cedric Maxwell’s self-titled podcast for CLNS Media and touched on the Simmons situation in Philadelphia. Pierce played for Sixers coach Doc Rivers for several years, including on the Celtics’ 2008 title team.
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy