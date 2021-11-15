ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix’s Road Trip dropped by ITV

By Tina Campbell
 4 days ago
Gino D’Acampo has announced that his ITV show Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip has been cancelled.

The chef and TV presenter, who hosts the programme with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix, shared the sad news that they won’t be filming any more episodes together on social media.

All is not lost however, as Gino teased that he and Fred are working together on a new project.

He also took the opportunity to have a little pop at Gordon who he said was “too busy” for them.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of him and Fred sleeping, writing alongside it: “Breaking News... Unfortunately we will no longer be filming #GordonGinoandFred mainly because @gordongram is too busy working on his hair highlights in USA.

“But don’t worry guys, @fred-sirieix and I have a plan #JustinGinoandFred Coming soon..... GDx.”

Perhaps the Italian - famed for his English mispronounciations - meant to write the hashtag “JUSTGinoandFred.

Fred certainly saw the funny side, asking in the comments section: “Justin got a driving licence?”

