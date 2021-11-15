Alcorn State at Gonzaga odds, picks and prediction

The Alcorn State Braves (0-3) and Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) meet Monday at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Alcorn State at Gonzaga odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Bulldogs have picked up where they left off last season. With an impressive 2-0 start to the season, Gonzaga recently blew out then-No. 5 Texas.

The Bulldogs were up 20 at half and coasted to an 86-74 win against Texas Saturday. C Drew Timme and freshman phenom C Chet Holmgren lead the nation’s best team. Timme had 37 in the victory.

As for Alcorn State, it has lost three in a row to start the season, including an 85-67 opening loss at Washington State Tuesday. The lack of early-season success won’t bode well for the Braves against the nation’s best team.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Alcorn State at Gonzaga odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Money line: Alcorn State +1700 (bet $100 to win $1,700) | Gonzaga -100000 (bet $100,000 to win $100)

Alcorn State +1700 (bet $100 to win $1,700) | Gonzaga -100000 (bet $100,000 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Alcorn State +38.5 (-105) | Gonzaga -38.5 (-120)

Alcorn State +38.5 (-105) | Gonzaga -38.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 150.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Alcorn State at Gonzaga odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Gonzaga 98, Alcorn State 59

Passing is your only option. Gonzaga (-100000) is favored by too much.

“LEAN” to ALCORN STATE +38.5 (-105) as more a play on Gonzaga’s kindness. The Braves are the clearly inferior side, but the Bulldogs have been in this position many times.

Last season, the Bulldogs were head and shoulders above most of their competition, but they ended up winning by 40-plus points just once, having won five games in total by between 35-40. Those last few points on a team that’s still going at 100% are not easy.

Also, Alcorn lost its last two games by a combined 7 points, so while it is not good compared to Gonzaga, it is also going to be able to compete with its second unit.

This has blowout written all over it. There’s no question there. However, reaching 40 is no easy task. ‘Zaga won by 34 against Dixie State Tuesday, and this should have a similar result.

BET on the OVER 150.5 (-110) as Gonzaga should put up three digits of points in this one. ‘Zaga did a relatively similar thing with their schedule last season.

Knowing it needs to make up for weak conference opponents, it scheduled big-time games and left many of its blowouts for later in the schedule. ‘Zaga eclipsed 100 five times last season.

It topped 85 in its first two games, putting up 97 against Dixie State. As for Alcorn, it hit at least 58 in each of its first three games, notching 67 against its only Power 5 opponent.

While this should be a blowout, a hard-playing Braves team should be able to help ‘Zaga push the Over to hit.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).