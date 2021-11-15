ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Alcorn State at Gonzaga odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXveB_0cxHU6ES00

The Alcorn State Braves (0-3) and Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) meet Monday at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Alcorn State at Gonzaga odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Bulldogs have picked up where they left off last season. With an impressive 2-0 start to the season, Gonzaga recently blew out then-No. 5 Texas.

The Bulldogs were up 20 at half and coasted to an 86-74 win against Texas Saturday. C Drew Timme and freshman phenom C Chet Holmgren lead the nation’s best team. Timme had 37 in the victory.

As for Alcorn State, it has lost three in a row to start the season, including an 85-67 opening loss at Washington State Tuesday. The lack of early-season success won’t bode well for the Braves against the nation’s best team.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Alcorn State at Gonzaga odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Alcorn State +1700 (bet $100 to win $1,700) | Gonzaga -100000 (bet $100,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Alcorn State +38.5 (-105) | Gonzaga -38.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 150.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Alcorn State at Gonzaga odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Gonzaga 98, Alcorn State 59

Passing is your only option. Gonzaga (-100000) is favored by too much.

“LEAN” to ALCORN STATE +38.5 (-105) as more a play on Gonzaga’s kindness. The Braves are the clearly inferior side, but the Bulldogs have been in this position many times.

Last season, the Bulldogs were head and shoulders above most of their competition, but they ended up winning by 40-plus points just once, having won five games in total by between 35-40. Those last few points on a team that’s still going at 100% are not easy.

Also, Alcorn lost its last two games by a combined 7 points, so while it is not good compared to Gonzaga, it is also going to be able to compete with its second unit.

This has blowout written all over it. There’s no question there. However, reaching 40 is no easy task. ‘Zaga won by 34 against Dixie State Tuesday, and this should have a similar result.

BET on the OVER 150.5 (-110) as Gonzaga should put up three digits of points in this one. ‘Zaga did a relatively similar thing with their schedule last season.

Knowing it needs to make up for weak conference opponents, it scheduled big-time games and left many of its blowouts for later in the schedule. ‘Zaga eclipsed 100 five times last season.

It topped 85 in its first two games, putting up 97 against Dixie State. As for Alcorn, it hit at least 58 in each of its first three games, notching 67 against its only Power 5 opponent.

While this should be a blowout, a hard-playing Braves team should be able to help ‘Zaga push the Over to hit.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five keys to Ohio State beating Michigan State on Saturday

Can we pump up this Ohio State game against Michigan State enough? I mean yeah, OSU has been in plenty of huge games over the last few years, but having one of this magnitude late in the year in the ‘Shoe doesn’t come around very often. It’s a top ten matchup with ESPN’s College GameDay in the house for all the fun, and one of the two teams is coming out the other end with huge things still to play for.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas at Alabama odds, picks and prediction

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 5-1 in SEC) host the No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 3-3) in an SEC West showdown Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Arkansas vs. Alabama odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington College Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Sports
State
Georgia State
Spokane, WA
Basketball
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Washington Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio vs. #13 Kentucky live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college basketball

The Ohio Bobcats will meet the Kentucky Wildcats in college basketball action on Friday night. Ohio is coming off an 85-71 win over Robert Morris on Tuesday and will look to carry some of that momentum into a big matchup with the Wildcats tonight. As for Kentucky, they are sitting at 2-1 on the season after knocking off Mount St. Mary’s in their last game.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will the Jaguars-49ers game be on TV in your area?

Jacksonville returns home to face the San Francisco 49ers after a disappointing showing last week in Indianapolis. The Colts jumped out to a 17-0 lead, and while the defense played much tighter after that point, the offense couldn’t do enough to complete the comeback as the Jaguars lost by six.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

On Saturday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium for the Freedom Trophy in the Badgers’ home finale. Wisconsin will be going for its seventh-straight win against the Cornhuskers to stay in the lead in the Big Ten West, ahead of their regular-season finale against the Minnesota Golden Gophers next week.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#College Football#Ats#The Alcorn State Braves#Washington State#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Alcorn State 59 Passing
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wizards' Isaiah Todd assigned to Go-Go in NBA G League

Washington Wizards rookie Isaiah Todd, the 31st overall pick, has been assigned to the Capital City Go-Go in the NBA G League, the team announced on Friday. Todd will join the Go-Go after playing sparingly with the Wizards to this point of the season, logging just seven minutes across three appearances. He is expected to play with the Go-Go Friday on the road against the Maine Celtics.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how experts pick Bengals vs. Raiders matchup in Week 11

It turns out the odds like the Cincinnati Bengals over the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend — and so do the experts. Over at NFL Pick Watch, 64 percent of the experts polled think the Bengals will pull off an upset on the road. That’s actually one of the higher percentages of the week, with only three other games boasting a higher agreement among experts.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons shut out by Patriots: 7 takeaways from TNF matchup

The Atlanta Falcons followed up last week’s lopsided loss to the Cowboys with an even bigger dud against the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. The normally calm Matt Ryan looked more agitated than Philip Rivers when he used to play against Jay Cutler. Arthur Smith’s offense crashed and burned and a promising defensive performance went to waste as the team fell to 4-6 on the season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy