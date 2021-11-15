Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water update adds ‘Very Easy’ difficulty

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition was released on Nintendo Switch and other major platforms last week, but fans aren’t too pleased with the remasters. The collection includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, featuring “enhanced” visuals, modern controls, and some quality-of-life features. However, the Nintendo Switch version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy in particular has terrible technical performance problems, often struggling to maintain a steady frame rate. That being said, other platforms are also experiencing their fair share of issues, with the PC version actually being delisted due to the inclusion of copyrighted music in the game’s code.
Comments / 0