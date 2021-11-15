Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water update adds ‘Very Easy’ difficulty

Both Riot Games publishing arm Riot Forge and Nintendo’s Indie World social media are promoting a Riot Forge Showcase with Nintendo Switch, set to premiere tomorrow, November 16, at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. Explicit details on what will appear at the showcase have not been divulged, but it will clearly show more of the third-party Riot Forge League of Legends games in development for Nintendo Switch. That at least includes Choice Provisions’ rhythmic runner game Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legend Story (which launches on Switch tomorrow) and Airship Syndicate’s turn-based RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. It will likely include Double Stallion Games’ single-player action platformer Convergence: A League of Legends Story as well. You can watch a teaser video for the Riot Forge Showcase with Nintendo Switch and see if you can make sense of the images that flash on screen.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO