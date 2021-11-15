ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water update adds ‘Very Easy’ difficulty

By Sato
Nintendo Enthusiast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water has been out for a couple of weeks now, and it recently got an update that adds a “Very Easy” difficulty to the game. In addition to the new difficulty, the update version 1.0.2. adds various bug fixes, display issue fixes,...

