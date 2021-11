Just a couple of days ago, we got to see the Galaxy S22 Ultra in real-life as some live images of the phone surfaced online. But apart from the Galaxy S22 series, there is yet another Galaxy S series phone that we are waiting for months now, and that’s the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the successor to the Galaxy S20 FE, perhaps the best value for money smartphone launched by Samsung last year. All the way back in June, we got to know how this phone looks like. We even saw the official images of it, which revealed all the color options. But, what we did not see was the actual launch of the phone. It kept getting delayed but finally, we might have the final launch date of this phone, thanks to Jon Prosser.

