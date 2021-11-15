Lakers: Anthony Davis Jokes About Facing Former Teammate Alex Caruso This Week

Alex Caruso quickly became a fan favorite around Los Angeles when he was with the Lakers. Coming out of the NBA Development League in 2017 to debut, he immediately impressed fans and his teammates with hard work and constant hard play on the court.

Caruso helped the Lakers to their first title since 2010 last year when he averaged under 20 minutes per game and proved to be a huge defensive weapon for Frank Vogel.

But his last season with the Lakers proved to be the one that got the attention of other teams. Caruso averaged 20 minutes per game and put up career highs in almost every category.

That led to the Chicago Bulls offering him a huge deal worth $47 million over 4 years. Now, he returns to Staples Center to take on his old team tonight. When asked about his return, Anthony Davis couldn't help but joke around a little.

Who? I don’t know that guy (laughs). Nah, it’s gonna be fun playing against AC. All the stuff he brought to our team to win a championship and to our team last year. He was a big part of what we did here.

The Lakers getting off to a rough start has made fans in LA miss Caruso even more this year. The number of injuries that have built up and the lack of defense at times has only amplified that.

Caruso also recently talked about his desire to return to Los Angeles during free agency, and the opportunity he gave the team to match his salary. But they did not do that.