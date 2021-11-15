Restaurant group adopts no tipping mode

This past Saturday morning, on Oct. 30, I crawled my way into Riverwalk Bagels in downtown Oswego knowing the only way to cure my ailment was a bacon, egg and cheese on an everything bagel and a coffee. It was a decent sandwich, a little overpriced but whatever, and the employees were very nice and walked over to me to hand me my sandwich instead of just tossing it on some counter. Pleasant experience all around. The only downside? No tip jar. I asked if there was one, already knowing the answer from friends of mine, just to see what they would say. The cashiers said they are not allowed to have a tip jar, something that does not hurt the restaurant at all and can only help the college-aged people working there. That is one of the most absurd restaurant policies I have seen in a while.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO