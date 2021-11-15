ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Dre's ex-wife puts sheriff on him to get her money

 4 days ago
Dr. Dre and ex-wife Nicole Young during happier times. (Photo credit: Jen Lowery / Splash News)

Dr. Dre‘s ex-wife has asked the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to recover more than $1 million from the producer.

Nicole Young‘s legal team have filed a writ of execution against the “Forget About Dre” hitmaker, whom she has accused of defying a court order to pay $1,224,607 in past legal fees and only opting to pay $30oK toward the bill.

Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com stated: “Andre is doing whatever he wants to do because he is an enormously entitled and well-funded litigant who seeks to exact revenge on his former wife by decimating her financially leaving her without legal representation in this case.”

The documents asked the Sheriff’s Department to “enforce the judgment” and it is expected they will likely help to serve the paperwork.

Nicole could then proceed with levying the judgement against his bank accounts to collect the full sum, which grows with $335 interest every day.

She claimed she is unable to fight in court because Dre can afford to spend more on a huge legal team and stated she has just $1 million in the bank, less than she owes her lawyers.

Nicole — who filed for divorce in July 2020 after 24 years of marriage — is seeking a total of $4.2 million to cover her legal fees, and needs $551,000 for work done between July and September this year, as well as $3.5 million for future legal fees and another $215,000 for appeal expenses.

Sandra Smith
4d ago

some women are just plain gold diggers and want and want it is never enough i wonder how much she really worked Dre keep your head up facts

Reply(12)
19
Rossi Young
4d ago

so @DaBaby can't call the police to get a baby's mother out of his place but an ex wife can call the sheriff for a man's pockets... smh tho

Reply
10
Katrina James
4d ago

see that is why you be with the woman that was with you before you got rich that will never happen or one that has her own money

Reply(4)
11
