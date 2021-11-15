ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

9-year-old Ezra Blount dies from injuries sustained at Travis Scott concert

 4 days ago
Photo credit: Bang Media

Nine-year-old Ezra Blount of Dallas is the youngest victim to die from injuries sustained at Travis Scott’s Astro World Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. Blount died on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said.

The young child was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries in the incident when fans rushed the stage, leaving hordes of people crushed and unable to breathe. About 50,000 people attended the sold-out event at NRG Park, the stadium complex that includes the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium. More than 300 people were treated at a field hospital set up near the festival while 11 people suffered from cardiac arrest and 23 were taken to the hospital. Ezra is the 10th person to die.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration,” said attorney Ben Crump during a press conference. Crump is representing the family and many of the other victims.

Treston Blount, the child’s father, previously set up a GoFundMe Page to help with medical expenses following the tragedy and described the ordeal.

Wanda Barnes Williams
3d ago

I'm sorry about his passing away but the father of this is wrong for bring his 9 year old son to that concert that baby should've been at home.

sandy anderson
3d ago

so so sorry that the 9yo boy died and it is very tragic but can someone tell me what a 9yo kid doing at a rap concert???

Brad Star
3d ago

ok I understand he could've stopped the concert but due the graphic nature of his music let alone the unpredictability of others at a concert I don't seem him at fault people chose to start acting in such a way as to incite mob mentality it is said to the parents and families but the organization should have had kids under the legal age sectioned off or even better not permitted to go to such an event this is getting old systemically accusing the wrong people he is at fault for lack of concern I get that but the overall is the big picture therefore what the investigation uncovers from behind the scenes

