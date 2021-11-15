9-year-old Ezra Blount dies from injuries sustained at Travis Scott concert

Photo credit: Bang Media

Nine-year-old Ezra Blount of Dallas is the youngest victim to die from injuries sustained at Travis Scott’s Astro World Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. Blount died on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said.

The young child was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries in the incident when fans rushed the stage, leaving hordes of people crushed and unable to breathe. About 50,000 people attended the sold-out event at NRG Park, the stadium complex that includes the Astrodome and the NRG Stadium. More than 300 people were treated at a field hospital set up near the festival while 11 people suffered from cardiac arrest and 23 were taken to the hospital. Ezra is the 10th person to die.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration,” said attorney Ben Crump during a press conference. Crump is representing the family and many of the other victims.

Treston Blount, the child’s father, previously set up a GoFundMe Page to help with medical expenses following the tragedy and described the ordeal.

