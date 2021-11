The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange. “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO