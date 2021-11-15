ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

National Adoption Awareness: Comfort Cases founder talks need for adoptive parents

fox5dc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember is National Adoption Awareness month! Rob Scheer...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Cases
fox7austin.com

Ad Council, AdoptUSKids team up to raise awareness of teen adoption

This month celebrates families who have grown through adoption and recognize the journey of the many children still waiting for their destined families. Many are teens and to help change this there's a new set of PSAs out to remind people that all kids, no matter the age, need a supportive and loving home. Kamilah Bunn has details.
RELATIONSHIPS
Gainesville Times

Opinion: Spotlighting adoption during national awareness month

Adoption stirs up many images in people’s minds, such as the old-fashioned orphanage where children were placed and prospective adoptive parents came to visit and “choose” their child. That is not the case here in the U.S., as orphanages have been replaced by foster homes or even group homes. Internationally,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
mediavillage.com

National Campaign Launches New PSAs Based on Real Stories that Inspire Parents to Consider Adopting Teens in Foster Care

Now in its 17th year, this successful campaign has contributed to the more than 900,000 children and youth that have been adopted from the U.S. foster care system. Subscribe to MediaVillage to receive email alerts featuring the latest content on advertising, media/TV, and marketing strategies and trends, including exclusive The Myers Report research findings.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
nbc11news.com

Adoption month honors adoptive and foster parents

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - November is National Adoption Awareness Month. Currently throughout the state of Colorado, there are 400 kids who need to be adopted. Advocates say adoption is the happy ending they hope for. Many children come from unstable homes and sources say that many children will age out the system and become homeless so providing a stable home provides a second chance at happiness and to reach their full potential in a supportive environment.
COLORADO STATE
outreachmagazine.com

How to Raise Awareness and Care for Adoptive and Foster Families

Adoption is a beautiful and complex picture of the gospel that nonetheless arises from tragedy. November is National Adoption Month. This topic is deeply personal to me for a number of reasons. I’m an adoptee from Romania and grew up with five internationally adopted siblings. Currently, my husband and I are in the process of an international adoption from India. Additionally, I’ve spent almost a decade of my career working on child welfare policy, and I’ve volunteered as CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate for children and youth in foster care).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
manisteenews.com

Freeland family fostering connections among adoptive parents

With six children, three who are adopted, Katie Hurst knows what it is like to be in crisis and have other adoptive parents step forth and help. Hurst, who has three children adopted from China, started Kaidi’s Light to provide support that fosters connection and growth to adoptive families. The name stems from the name given to her by her Chinese friends.
ADVOCACY
drgnews.com

November Adoption Awareness Month put focus on need for foster and adoptive families in South Dakota

November is Adoption Awareness Month, a time to recognize those who provide loving, stable forever homes to South Dakota children. Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill says DSS staff and private adoption agencies throughout the state work to find permanent families for children. She says in fiscal year 2021, 262 South Dakota children were placed with an adoptive family through DSS, but more families are always needed. She says adoptive families provide the love, connection, support and belonging that children need.
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

NIROPE & Friends: Adoption RI and National Adoption Month

Jennifer Foster from Adoption Rhode Island joined Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses on Studio 10 to raise awareness surrounding Adoption RI. November marks the starts of National Adoption Month and there are some older kids with Adoption RI that are still looking for a family. For...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
psychologytoday.com

4 Things to Know During National Adoption Month

Some adoptees are deep-down angry. That's okay. All—yes, all—adoption is rooted in loss. There's no "one size fits all" experience in adoption. Not all foster or adopted children are able to attach, and there’s a biological rationale for that. A couple of weeks ago, my daughter came home from school...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy