National Adoption Awareness: Comfort Cases founder talks need for adoptive parents

November is Adoption Awareness Month, a time to recognize those who provide loving, stable forever homes to South Dakota children. Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill says DSS staff and private adoption agencies throughout the state work to find permanent families for children. She says in fiscal year 2021, 262 South Dakota children were placed with an adoptive family through DSS, but more families are always needed. She says adoptive families provide the love, connection, support and belonging that children need.
