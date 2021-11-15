ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

A New Italian Restaurant Making Their Way to Canyon

By Melissa Bartlett
 5 days ago
There has been a steady decline of restaurants on the Square in Canyon. Luckily when one closes it makes it easier for another one to open. This is the case for a new Italian restaurant. I saw it on Facebook over the weekend. The response seems great so far....

Amarillo, TX
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

