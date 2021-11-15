2 men charged with beating a man over the head with firearm

FLORENCE, Ala. – Two men from Tuscumbia were charged with second-degree assault following an incident that happened on Friday, November 12 in Florence.

The Florence Police Department said that officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Indiana Avenue.

Officers found a man bleeding from his head when they arrived.

After investigating, authorities determined the man was hit in the head several times with a firearm. The gun fired during the beating, but no one was hit with the bullet.

According to the victim, two men had jumped him. He described the suspects to police, who stopped the pair in Sheffield.

Brandon Allison, courtesy of Florence Police Department

Jordan Nelson, courtesy of Florence Police Department

Brandon Allison and Jordan Nelson were transported back to Florence and later charged with second-degree assault. Both have been released on a $2,500 bond.

