ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

2 men charged with beating a man over the head with firearm

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwiYq_0cxHQ2Yi00

FLORENCE, Ala. – Two men from Tuscumbia were charged with second-degree assault following an incident that happened on Friday, November 12 in Florence.

The Florence Police Department said that officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Indiana Avenue.

Person killed in forklift accident at Athens lumberyard

Officers found a man bleeding from his head when they arrived.

After investigating, authorities determined the man was hit in the head several times with a firearm. The gun fired during the beating, but no one was hit with the bullet.

According to the victim, two men had jumped him. He described the suspects to police, who stopped the pair in Sheffield.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kB9Dg_0cxHQ2Yi00
    Brandon Allison, courtesy of Florence Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nb6J3_0cxHQ2Yi00
    Jordan Nelson, courtesy of Florence Police Department
Somerville man dies in crash early Sunday morning

Brandon Allison and Jordan Nelson were transported back to Florence and later charged with second-degree assault. Both have been released on a $2,500 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Somerville, AL
City
Tuscumbia, AL
City
Sheffield, AL
Florence, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#Whnt Com
WHNT News 19

Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos Thursday of suspects believed to be involved in a fatal South Memphis shooting that took the life of rapper Young Dolph. The photos show a person in gray pants and a dark hoodie with gun in hand, apparently firing. Police also released a photo of a white car that may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WHNT News 19

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy