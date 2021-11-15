Davisson sworn in

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
House Democrats on Friday approved the multi-trillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
President Biden ’s physician on Friday determined he was healthy and fit to execute the duties of the presidency following his annual physical the day before his 79th birthday. Biden visited Walter Reed Medical Center for a colonoscopy and a routine checkup. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, broadly determined...
Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes, accused of bamboozling investors and patients into believing that her startup Theranos had developed a blood-testing device that would reshape health care, took the witness stand Friday in her trial for criminal fraud. The surprise decision to have Holmes testify so early came as...
Their names are Peanut Butter and Jelly, but a pair of turkeys will avoid being eaten as part of a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich after receiving a pardon Friday from President Biden . ”Peanut Butter and Jelly were selected on their temperament, appearance, and I suspect, vaccination status," Biden quipped to...
Officials in Aurora, Colorado, have agreed to pay $15 million to Elijah McClain’s family to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit over his 2019 death, which followed a violent confrontation with police, attorneys representing his family said Friday. The agreement is the largest police settlement in the city’s history, likely...
Pregnant women who become infected with the delta variant face a significantly higher risk of a stillbirth or dying during childbirth, new studies show. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report Friday that examined 1.2 million deliveries in 736 hospitals nationwide from March 2020 through September 2021.
WASHINGTON — Progressives celebrated a giant step toward expanding the social safety net. Centrist Democrats secured some top legislative demands. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won plaudits from conservatives for a lengthy floor speech that delayed passage of the Build Back Better Act. From a political perspective, all sides...
Police opened fire on anti-lockdown protesters in the Dutch city of Rotterdam Friday as several European cities braced for further demonstrations against new Covid restrictions over the weekend. “On a number of occasions the police felt it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves,” Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told...
