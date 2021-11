Spending an evening with Silk Sonic is like stepping onto an elaborately decorated set. One where visions of romance and trifling lovers float by in scenes cast in a honeyed tint, and the stars are in costume, never breaking character, the sparkle on their sunglasses always twinkling even on candlelit nights. The new album from the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is, in other words, an exercise in well-crafted, immediately pleasurable artifice. Across a tight nine tracks, An Evening with Silk Sonic offers a showcase of deeply earnest retro soul and funk, a theatrical flashback that often sounds like it really could only work if it were this particular starring pair at the center.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO