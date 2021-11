Plenty of Poco phones have been released in 2021 but the brand is not done for the year. There is a new device coming up, the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Like previous devices released by the brand, this is a quick upgrade on the M series, which has seen phones like the M3 and M4. Poco has managed to make a lot of noise with its smartphones this year and this is yet another release that features some improvements over the previous recent release. Here are the official specs of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, which were recently posted by the Poco page.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO