Indian Prime Minister Leads Digital Currency Review as Country Determines Way Forward

India will scrap agricultural reform laws that sparked a year of huge protests by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday in a stunning U-turn that sparked celebrations but also criticism from economists. Thousands of farmers have been camped out on the borders of the capital New Delhi since November last year, handing Modi one of the biggest challenges since his Hindu nationalist government came to power in 2014. The rallies became a lightning rod for opposition to Modi's administration in a country where two-thirds of the 1.3 billion population rely on agriculture for their livelihood. In a contrite address to the nation coinciding with a major Sikh festival -- the religion of many farmers -- Modi said the laws would be repealed in parliament's winter session, which begins later this month.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO