ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

NI Health Minister calls for ‘phased introduction’ of mandatory Covid passports

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8uZY_0cxHNhI500

Stormont’s Health Minister has called for the phased introduction of mandatory vaccine passports in Northern Ireland.

Robin Swann’s proposal comes after escalating pressures on the region’s beleaguered health system saw ambulances diverted away from a main hospital on Sunday night.

The powersharing administration currently recommends that nightclubs and other entertainment venues use Covid status checks on entry, but it has stopped short of making it a legal requirement.

The issue has sharply divided the five-party coalition in Belfast, with the SDLP and Alliance having called for a mandatory certification system as a way to make venues safer and drive up vaccination uptake rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d34w5_0cxHNhI500
A Digital Covid passport is checked in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

The two main parties in the Executive – the DUP and Sinn Fein – have resisted calls for compulsory passports, instead expressing a preference for a “partnership approach” with the hospitality industry.

While DUP minister Edwin Poots made clear on Monday that he remained opposed to such a legal move, Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill signalled her party would follow the health advice on the issue and would “take whatever steps are necessary” to avoid another lockdown.

That suggests the DUP could find itself isolated at Wednesday’s meeting if it continues to oppose compulsory passports.

Ulster Unionist minister Mr Swann said he believed the time was now right for mandatory certification to be introduced.

“I think now is the time for the phased introduction of Covid certification in Northern Ireland,” he told a Stormont news conference on Monday.

Mr Swann said he would bring a proposal to the Executive on Wednesday when he said ministers could discuss the timing of the move and what settings it should be initially applied to.

“Our view as a Department of Health is that we should be using all the tools that are in our options to use,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLHYH_0cxHNhI500
Mr Swann said the passport system could be rolled out in two to three weeks (PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Swann said he would like to see the mandatory system being rolled out as soon as the legal regulations were in place – a process he said would take between two to three weeks.

He acknowledged there would be a need for engagement with the hospitality sector in the interim.

Earlier, Mr Poots said he was not in favour of compulsory certification.

“I don’t support that at all,” he told BBC Radio Ulster on Monday morning.

“Over 90% of people are vaccinated and we need to continue to encourage the remainder to get vaccinated, but forcing them is not going to work.

“And I don’t think that creating a two-tier system for so many things is something that I would be prepared to accept.”

Shortly after Mr Swann’s announcement, Ms O’Neill tweeted: “The executive will meet again on Wednesday with a focus on the huge pressures in the health service.

“We will continue to be guided by the health advice to take whatever steps are necessary to protect the public and avoid another lock down scenario.”

Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh stopped receiving ambulances carrying patients with non-life-threatening conditions on Sunday night due to severe capacity issues in its emergency department.

At one point, there were 108 patients waiting in A&E, 32 needing hospital admission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtqrL_0cxHNhI500
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood accused the DUP and Sinn Fein of political ‘cowardice’ for refusing to introduce mandatory vaccine passports for hospitality venues (PA) (PA Wire)

However, the hospital – which had 123 Covid-19 inpatients last night – only had three available beds.

The boss of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said it was “exceptionally close” to declaring a major incident alert.

Shane Devlin said the health service in Northern Ireland was “on the edge”.

The worsening situation within the region’s under-pressure health system comes amid increasing Covid-19 transmission rates, particularly among young people.

Responding to the incident in Craigavon, the British Medical Association had called on the Stormont Executive to revisit the issue of vaccine passports as a “priority”.

Making certification a legal entry requirement for hospitality venues has been credited with driving up vaccination rates among young people in the Irish Republic.

North of the border, the Executive has recommended that nightclubs and other venues carry out Covid entry checks and an official app has been developed to enable people to show proof of their vaccine status.

However, a majority of ministers have so far resisted calls to make it a legal requirement of entry.

Earlier, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood accused the DUP and Sinn Fein of political “cowardice” for not acting sooner on Covid passports.

He warned that Northern Ireland could be facing fresh restrictions if certification was not introduced urgently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvYyZ_0cxHNhI500
DUP minister Edwin Poots said he was opposed to a mandatory system (PA) (PA Wire)

“The message from our health service has been clear – they are on the brink of collapse and want to see urgent mitigations introduced, including the immediate introduction of vaccine certifications to take the pressure off staff and allow patients to get the care they need,” said Mr Eastwood.

The ambulance divert at Craigavon was ended at 10pm on Sunday.

Southern Trust chief executive Mr Devlin, who has responsibility for the hospital, said the “vast majority” of the “exceptionally unwell” Covid-19 inpatients they were admitting were unvaccinated.

He told the BBC the trust was “exceptionally close” to declaring a major incident on Sunday.

“The system that we have, particularly with the level of Covid that we have in our hospitals at the moment, the system is absolutely on the edge in Craigavon and Daisy Hill (hospital) and the other trusts,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Swann said the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s recommendation to extend the Covid-19 vaccine boosters to the 40-49 age group and offer second doses to 16 to 17-year-olds will be implemented in Northern Ireland.

The deaths of a further five patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland were reported on Monday along with another 1,457 positive cases of the virus.

On Monday morning, there were 412 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 37 in intensive care.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Government asked to review security for NI Health Minister after online threats

The Government has been asked to review the security of Northern Ireland’s Health Minister after he received renewed threats over his stance on Covid-19 issues. Robin Swann’s Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said he had asked the Northern Ireland Office to carry out an assessment of the minister’s security after what he described as an online “backlash” to his call for the introduction of mandatory vaccine passports in the region.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Mandatory vaccine passports approved in Northern Ireland despite DUP objections

Mandatory vaccine passports are to be introduced in Northern Ireland after Stormont ministers backed the move despite DUP opposition. The other four Executive parties backed a proposal from Health Minister Robin Swann that will see legal enforcement of Covid-19 certification entry requirements for nightclubs, bars, restaurants and a range of other settings from December 13.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Classic Rock Q107

Irish Health Minister Sues Van Morrison Over COVID-19 Criticisms

Northern Ireland's health minister has filed a lawsuit after Van Morrison accused him of mis-handling the COVID-19 pandemic and repeatedly called him "dangerous." Robin Swann's lawyer, Paul Tweed, said the matter will be addressed in court sometime in early 2022. “Proceedings have been issued and are ongoing against Van Morrison," Tweed told the Belfast Telegraph’s Sunday Life. "We are aiming for a trial in February.” Neither Morrison nor a spokesperson have publicly responded to the suit as of yet.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colum Eastwood
Person
Robin Swann
Person
Edwin Poots
AceShowbiz

Van Morrison Sued by N. Ireland's Health Minister for Calling Him 'Dangerous' Over COVID Handling

The two-time Grammy Award-winning and Belfast-born artist is accused of defamation after implying Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann is unfit for his position. AceShowbiz - Van Morrison is dragged to court by a Northern Ireland official. The singer/songwriter is sued by Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann after labeling him "very dangerous" for his handling of coronavirus restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19 compulsory jabs for NI health staff to be considered

There is to be a public consultation around introducing mandatory Covid-19 vaccines in Northern Ireland. The compulsory scheme could involve all new recruits to health and social care and anyone who moves job within the health system. Agency workers could also be included. On Tuesday it was announced NHS staff...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Belgium to make COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Health workers in Belgium who don't want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will face losing their jobs. Amid a surge of coronavirus cases that has led hospitals in Belgium to reserve half of their 2,000 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, Belgium's federal government finalized a draft bill late Monday to make vaccinations mandatory for health care workers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Service#Nightclub#Stormont#Sdlp#Alliance#A Department Of Health
BBC

Covid-19: Robin Swann calls for NI passport scheme

Health Minister Robin Swann has said "now is the time" for a phased introduction of a mandatory Covid-19 passport scheme in Northern Ireland. He said the Northern Ireland Executive will discuss the proposal on Wednesday. Mr Swann's call follows what he said was "high community transmission" of Covid and the...
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Vaccine passports should already be in place, say ministers

A mandatory system of Covid-19 vaccine certificates should already have been introduced in Northern Ireland, two Stormont ministers have said. Naomi Long and Nichola Mallon commented after Health Minister Robin Swann said the executive would discuss a mandatory Covid-19 passport scheme this week. His proposal comes two weeks after social...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
95.5 FM WIFC

Health workers in England required to get COVID vaccine – minister

LONDON (Reuters) – Health workers in England will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 1, health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday, making it a mandatory condition of employment for those on the frontline of the National Health Service (NHS). The move sees England follow the likes of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Robin Swann: Man due in court over threats to kill NI health minister

A man in his 40s has been charged with threatening to kill Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann. The man was arrested earlier on Tuesday after police received a report from the health minister. He also faces charges of harassment and improper use of electronic communications. He is due to...
HEALTH
The Independent

Health secretary intervenes over ‘offensive’ landfill

Health secretary Matt Hancock has said he has “grave concerns” over the “woefully inadequate” management of a landfill site in north Staffordshire, which has prompted fears for the health of thousands of nearby residents.The Independent has previously reported concerns for the health of people living near Walleys Quarry Landfill, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, after levels of hydrogen sulphide nearby breached limits set by the World Health Organisation. Now the health secretary has written to the head of the Environment Agency, urging it to use its full powers to tackle the problem.He said: “I am sympathetic with the distress and disruption suffered by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nine Insulate Britain activists jailed for breaching road blockade injunction

Protesters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday as nine Insulate Britain activists were jailed for breaching a government injunction that banned them from blocking roads.Eight were sent to prison for three or four months, while the ninth, Ben Taylor, was given a six-month sentence after a judge said his submissions to court were “inflammatory”. Another of the jailed activists, Emma Smart, intends to go on hunger strike.Raj Chada, representing the protesters, said: “With these prison terms, the long and honourable tradition of civil disobedience is under attack again.” Insulate Britain have become increasingly active since summer,...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Home Office blocking Napier Barracks visit by cross-party MPs

The Home Office is blocking MPs from visiting the Napier Barracks asylum accommodation, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats has complained.Tim Farron told the House of Commons this afternoon ministers had not responded to his request for a visit, having rejected an earlier one in September as well as a separate request by the home affairs committee.Napier Barracks, in Folkestone in Kent, has become infamous for the poor conditions in which people are held. The former military site has failed to provide “a standard of living which was adequate for the health of” asylum seekers, the High Court ruled...
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy