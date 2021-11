All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Alexandra Shipp has always loved musicals. “My favorite was Jesus Christ Superstar,” the X-Men and Straight Outta Compton actor tells me over Zoom. “Diverse people all coming together and rocking out? That always was so cool and inspiring. I would love to play Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar. I’ve been dreaming about that since I was a little girl, being like, ‘Wouldn’t it be beautiful if it was an all-women cast?’ I think that would be so interesting and innovative and iconic.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO