UK to ‘stand with Jersey’ if French threats over fishing permits are realised

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
The UK will “continue to stand behind Jersey” if France goes through with “unjustified” threats in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, Boris Johnson has said.

The Prime Minister met Jersey’s chief minister, John Le Fondre, and the minister for external relations, Ian Gorst, on Monday, a UK Government spokesperson said.

He said he hoped the sanctions levelled by France would be “taken off the table permanently”.

Fishermen process their catch of lobster and crab on the deck of their boats, while fishing off the coast of Jersey (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

French President Emmanuel Macron had threatened to block British boats from landing their catches in French ports if a row over the granting of fishing licences was not resolved.

The measures were put on ice as Brexit minister Lord Frost met French Europe minister, Clement Beaune, and the EU.

But there has been no resolution yet to the dispute and Paris has insisted the sanctions – which could include a ban on British trawlers landing their catches in French ports and tighter customs checks to hamper cross-Channel trade – remain “on the table” if a deal cannot be reached.

In the meeting between Mr Johnson and the Jersey ministers on Monday, a UK Government spokesperson said the PM “underlined the strength of the UK/Jersey relationship and committed to continue working closely together on issues of mutual importance”.

They said: “On fishing licences, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his support for Jersey’s approach, which has been reasonable and fully in line with the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).

“He noted that both the UK and Jersey were issuing licences on the basis of evidence of historic fishing activity, as required by the TCA.

“The Prime Minister said that France’s recent threats were unjustified and would have breached the TCA.

“He reiterated that the UK would continue to stand behind Jersey in the event that they were carried through, although he welcomed their deferral and said he hoped that they would be taken off the table permanently.

“Both sides agreed that they would continue to assess new evidence in support of the remaining licence applications and that technical discussions with the EU Commission and France would continue.”

Talks are also continuing over issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol as Downing Street insisted the Government wanted to find a “consensual solution” with the EU.

The European Commission vice-president, Maros Sefcovic, said on Monday that if the British Government suspended the protocol, it would have “serious consequences” for the region and Brussels’ relationship with the UK.

But No 10 said there were still “significant gaps” between the two sides and that the conditions to invoke Article 16 – which would in effect suspend elements of the arrangements that prevent a hard border in Ireland – had been met.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman would not put a deadline on how long talks would continue, but said: “We are going to be continuing talks, intensified talks, between the two teams to try and find a consensual solution.”

He added: “I wouldn’t seek to put a time limit on it. I think the most important thing is to not place a time limit on it which could hinder potential progress.”

Speaking to Irish politicians, Mr Sefcovic said he would not speculate on whether the UK will trigger Article 16.

“However, it is clear that if they were to do so, the EU would have to consider all tools at our disposal,” he added.

“It would also have serious consequences for Northern Ireland and for our relationship with UK.”

Related
Triggering Article 16 would damage every part of the UK, warns Sturgeon

Suspending post-Brexit arrangements for Irish Sea trade would have “profound and deeply damaging consequences” for every part of the UK, Nicola Sturgeon has warned. Scotland’s First Minister welcomed comments from Cabinet minister Michael Gove in Cardiff on Friday when he expressed confidence that negotiations with the EU over the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol could progress without the Government having to suspend that part of the Brexit deal.
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU awaits counterproposals from UK in Brexit standoff

The European Union was awaiting a firm counterproposal from the United Kingdom on Friday to ease a standoff over how to deal with Britain's departure from the bloc. Both sides are fighting over differences in how to regulate trade in Northern Ireland which is part of the U.K. but also belongs to the EU's huge single market in a Byzantine deal that proved essential in the Brexit divorce negotiations. Both sides recognize that deal is far from perfect and have been negotiating how to improve the movement of goods to Northern Ireland from Britain without giving London unfettered...
EUROPE
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
Europe moving too slowly to resolve UK-France fishing row, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said a row over the granting of fishing licences is “playing with our nerves”. A post-Brexit dispute has emerged over the granting of fishing licences for the seas off British shores and also surrounding Jersey, with Paris threatening to block British boats from landing their catches in French ports if the row is not resolved.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Brexit trade deal at risk if Boris Johnson suspends Irish border protocol, EU warns

Brussels has called on the UK government urgently to get a solution to problems at the Northern Ireland border “over the line”, after a fifth round of talks ended without breakthrough.Brexit minister David Frost signalled that progress had been made in his talks in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, stating that there was now the “potential to generate some momentum in our discussions”.In a clear sign that Brussels believes the ball is now in London’s court to make concessions, Mr Sefcovic called on the UK to “make a clear move towards us” and said that resolving the impasse was...
ECONOMY
AFP

France vows not to 'abandon' fishermen in UK dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Friday that he would not "abandon" fishermen demanding post-Brexit licences for waters off the Channel island of Jersey, escalating a battle of words that could spiral into a trade war. Macron said he didn't want to "make it a subject of the French presidency" But French fishing representatives, as well as regional officials along the Channel coast, say they are losing patience.
ECONOMY
Blocking Cambo oil field would risk leaving UK at mercy of global shortages

Blocking long-planned energy projects like the controversial Cambo oil field would risk leaving the UK at the mercy of global energy shortages, industry experts have warned. OGUK, the trade body which represents the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, has said that if new projects are not approved the country would become increasingly reliant on foreign supplies, and warned that this could leave people exposed to global energy shortages and soaring prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bulletin-news.com

Denmark Accuses UK of Breaching Brexit Fishing Deal

Denmark has accused the United Kingdom of violating the post-Brexit fisheries agreement by proposing a restriction on harmful bottom trawling in a North Sea conservation zone. Environmentalists applauded the UK’s announcement in February that it sought to stop bottom trawling on the Dogger Bank conservation zone in the North Sea, hoping to witness a recovery of halibut, sharks, and skate in the once-rich sandbank.
ECONOMY
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

EU, UK divide widens on new NIreland, French fishing deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United Kingdom on Friday rejected European Union proposals to streamline the trade of goods in Northern Ireland as insufficient, further aggravating a standoff between both sides and bringing the prospect of a post-Brexit trade war closer. The U.K. government said after unsuccessful talks between its negotiator,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government eyeing deal to send migrants to Albania and other ‘international partners’, says justice secretary

Boris Johnson’s government is said to be in talks with Albania on a controversial plan to send migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats to the eastern European country.Justice secretary Dominic Raab declined to deny that ministers are hoping to reach a deal to fly migrants to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed 1,500 miles away.“We are looking at international partnerships that will take the processing out of the UK,” he told Times Radio following a report in The Times that discussions were under way to remove migrants within seven days of their arrival in Britain.Asked...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Priti Patel vows to ‘stop 100% of migrant crossings’ as she holds talks with France

Priti Patel has vowed to prevent “100 per cent” of migrant Channel crossings and vowed to make the deadly route across the sea “unviable” during talks with French officials.It comes after the UK government called on France to work together ‘constructively’ after nearly 4,000 people crossed the English Channel aboard small boats earlier this month. Tensions with France, already careworn amid Brexit rows over fishing andNorthern Ireland, have escalated in recent days after 1,185 people reached the UK over the course of a single day last week.The home secretary cancelled a meeting with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

UK's Johnson faces grilling from MPs amid sleaze row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a parliamentary grilling Wednesday over sleaze allegations, as tensions ran high within his Conservative party due to his proposals to ban MPs from paid political consultancy work. He said he was not against MPs carrying out paid consultancy work but a blanket ban could deter prospective lawmakers from going into politics.
U.K.
