Average gas prices in much of the Northern California are higher than ever, according to figures released Monday by AAA, and they might not fall anytime soon. The cost of a regular, unleaded gallon of gasoline in San Francisco ($4.87, rounded up to the nearest tenth of a cent), San Jose ($4.79), Oakland ($4.78), San Rafael ($4.89) and Santa Rosa ($4.87) was the most expensive recorded by AAA. Napa ($4.86) missed out on the previous record – set only a day prior – by 0.6%.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO