Oklahoma City, OK

Neighbors Shocked After Deadly Shooting At NW OKC Apartment Complex

By Hunter McKee
 4 days ago
A man was found shot to death at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Now, investigators are trying to track down the suspect.

Officers were called to the apartment just after 8 p.m. Friday near Knight Lake Drive and Lancer Lane.

When they got there, they found Deontae King dead.

Police think there was a party going on at the complex when some type of a fight broke out right before King was shot.

One neighbor said he knew King well and saw him earlier that day. He said when he got home that night, he was shocked by what happened.

Another neighbor claimed she lived just next door and heard a gunshot.

Police said no arrests have been made and they’re unsure how many people were involved.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

Hunter McKee will have more on this story at 4.

Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

