ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

ATX Television Festival Announces In-Person 2022 Event Dates, Opens Pitch Competition Submissions

By Danielle Turchiano
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATX Television Festival has set June 2-5 as its 2022 dates, planning to return to in-person events but still provide a virtual attendee option. Additionally, the festival announced that submissions for its annual pitch competition are now open and will be through Jan. 30, 2022. More from Variety. 'Oz'...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Saratogian

SPAC announces call for submissions for Festival of Young Artists

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s student artist submission portal for The 2022 Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists (FOYA) online gallery is now open for submissions in visual, literary and performing arts at spacfoya.org. New for the 2022 festival and online gallery will be the participation...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
mainstreet-nashville.com

Nashville Comedy Festival announces performers, events

Bill Burr has a tendency to live up to his ice-cold surname in a side-splitting and insightful way, and he’s just one of the many comedians on tap for the upcoming Nashville Comedy Festival. Burr will join Bert Kreischer, Taylor Tomlinson, Janeane Garofalo, Shane Gillis, local comedian Josh Black and...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Portland Mercury

Fetch Your Monocle! The Portland Book Festival Is Bringing In-Person Author Events Back!

I knew the pandemic isolation had really gotten dire when I started missing everything about in-person author events, including those inevitable nine words that can sink an otherwise good time: “This is more of a comment than a question.” Yikes! But it turns out, after many months without live art of any kind, tolerating onerous, meandering monologues from your fellow nerds is a small price to pay if it means seeing your favorite writers in person. Zoom readings are fine—good job on all the background plants!—but they’re just not the same.
PORTLAND, OR
tvinsider.com

ATX TV Festival Sets In-Person Return for 2022 Event

ATX TV Festival is officially returning as an in-person event in 2022 with a virtual option available for its upcoming 11th season. Known as “TV Camp for Grown Ups,” the 2022 event will take place from June 2 to June 5 in downtown Austin, Texas, marking the festival’s first set of in-person programming since 2019 as things went virtual in 2020 and 2021. Details on the festival’s programming, passes, badges, and pricing will be announced in January of 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlin Olson
Person
Timothy Omundson
Deadline

ATX TV Festival Sets In-Person Programming For 11th Season

The ATX Television Festival will finally return to in-person programming after being virtual the last two years. The event dubbed “TV Camp for Grown Ups” will run June 2-5, 2022 in downtown Austin and marks the festival’s first return to in-person programming since 2019. There will also be a virtual option offered. The ATX TV Festival consists of screenings followed by Q&As, panels, conversations, and events and is known for reunions of both classic shows and cult hits.  Screenings showcase never-aired pilots, cancelled too soon series, and current favorites, as well as world premieres of new series. Panels span from industry deep dives, to fan-focused conversations, along with discussions on representation and responsibility in storytelling. The fest also is continuing its annual “Pitch Competition” aimed at providing up-and-coming TV writers with mentorship opportunities and the chance to take their original series from pitch to screen. The competition starts today with a January 30, 2022 deadline. Details on how to attend, badges, passes and pricing, as well as initial programming confirmations, will be announced in January 2022.
CELEBRATIONS
Hanford Sentinel

Submissions wanted for return of Hanford Film Festival

The call is out for aspiring filmmakers worldwide — and especially in the San Joaquin Valley — to submit their work for the upcoming Hanford Film Festival. According to George Miller of B&B Productions, the facilitator and coordinator of the event, submissions are being accepted from now until March 1, with accepted films being screened at the festival on April 23 at the Hanford Fox Theatre. The films being accepted are independent, and should be between three and 20 minutes in length. And for those filmmakers from Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties, the submission is free.
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Atx#Atx Television Festival#Sundance Episodic Labs#The Black List#Inevitable Foundation#Atx Festival#Inevitable Foundation Co
smilepolitely.com

Summer Camp announces festival dates for May, 2022

Summer Camp Music Festival has announced the dates of their 2022 festival, happening May 27-29, 2022. Prior to the pandemic, the Chillicothe festival had been held in the month of May. Organizers canceled the festival in 2020 due to COVID. In 2021, the event was moved to August where the fest also celebrated its 20th anniversary.
CORONAVIRUS
Deadline

‘Live From Los Angeles’: Fremantle Pitches Dance Competition Format At Buyer-Heavy Hollywood Event

EXCLUSIVE: American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance creator Simon Fuller, High School Musical director and Michael Jackson choreographer Kenny Ortega and buyers including ABC’s Rob Mills were among the crowd for a new dance competition format pitch in Hollywood last night. Fremantle, the production company behind Idol and America’s Got Talent, put together a live pitch event at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood last night for its latest project – Live from Los Angeles (w/t). The show is a live dance competition format that aims to take advantage of social media’s insatiable appetite for dance challenges. It features 16...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
ArchDaily

Call for submissions Festival des Architectures Vives 2022

Every year, the Festival is visited by a large public. In 2021, it received 10 000 visitors and has been widely published in France and abroad. For the 16th edition, the Festival des Architectures Vives in Montpellier, France will take place from June the 14th to the 19th 2022. The festival thematic is IMPERMANENCE.
LIFESTYLE
Pasadena Star-News

Festival Pass: Super Bowl music fest; BeachLife announces 2022 dates

Festival Pass is a newsletter that lands in your inbox weekly. But during prime festival season you get bonus editions, too! Subscribe now. Even if you’re not a football fan, you’ll want to pay attention to the Super Bowl festivities in the coming year. Since it’s going to be in...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Petoskey News-Review

'Walloon Writers Review' announces call for submissions

PETOSKEY — The Petoskey-based literary magazine — the Walloon Writers Review — has recently announced a call For submissions for its upcoming seventh edition. The regional literary magazine accepts short stories, poetry, essays and other creative writing as well as nature photography that is inspired by or about Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
PETOSKEY, MI
greenvillejournal.com

Homecoming: Open Studios returns to in-person event with new faces and spaces

After an all-virtual 2020, one of Greenville’s most inspiring events is back and in-person Nov. 13-14. Open Studios will feature a record 139 artists across 96 locations, where both much-loved veteran creatives and a diverse group of young and emerging artists will welcome visitors into their spaces. Open Studios 101:...
GREENVILLE, SC
theaggie.org

Phenomenal turnout for Aggie Open Mics’ first in-person event

The organization puts on events that provide a safe and encouraging platform for artistic expression available to all Aggies. “Fetch that mic (insert name), let’s have fun tonight,” rang from Wellman 234 as the new club, Aggie Open Mics, hosted their first in-person event on Oct. 23. The room was dark, but the energy was high. From a previous turnout of about 15 people via Zoom to a remarkable 80 RSVPs for the in-person event, applause radiated from the filled seats of the small classroom.
DAVIS, CA
KRQE News 13

Angel Fire Resort announces December 10th opening date

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Fire Resort has announced that it will be opening on December 10, 2021, for the 2021 to 2022 ski season which runs through March 20, 2022. The resort has also announced that it will feature a series of activities including snowman-making contests, ice sculpture demonstrations, relay games, and snowball fights for children.
ANGEL FIRE, NM
Nashville Scene

Carne Mare Announces Opening Date

The Gulch is about to get a little more delicious as Andrew Carmellini opens Carne Mare in the W Hotel, joining the chef’s more casual concept The Dutch at the same property. Located in the back corner of the lobby with a separate entrance, Carne Mare lives in the zone between two recently popular genres of Nashville restaurants, upscale Italian and steakhouses.
NASHVILLE, TN
woodstockfilmfestival.org

WOODSTOCK FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FOUR UPCOMING IN-PERSON EVENTS FOR DECEMBER

Woodstock, NY (November 11, 2021) - The Woodstock Film Festival (WFF) announced today four special in-person events for the month of December. Fresh off of celebrating its 22nd Anniversary earlier this fall, WFF remains committed to supporting independent filmmakers and bringing cutting-edge cinema to the Hudson Valley. SIMPLE AS WATER...
WOODSTOCK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy