Dr. Lucas Kandefer says there are a lot of household hazards for our pets. He says to list them all would be difficult. Major things that we look at especially as we are getting into the holiday season are that there are going to be toxins around the house. We are going to have a lot more flowers and plants and we end up with a lot more chocolate in the house. He says a lot of plants are toxic to our pets, especially our cats for lilies and things of that nature so any type of lily for the most part, you should really avoid having in your house if you have cats. Chocolate, it’s easy enough to have out if you are baking. Chcolate or cocoa is very toxic to dogs and it doesn’t take very much for it to be potentially fatal, so make sure we have an awareness of what our dogs can get to and what they can’t.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO