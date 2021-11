Knoxville’s Seth Walraven ran in the 2021 Iowa Track Coaches Association Senior All-State race at Pella Sports Park over the weekend. Walraven finished 28th in a time of 17:50 and was a part of Team Two that finished 4th place overall. Panthers Coach Michael Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Walraven has set a bar for future runners from Knoxville to attain after his two straight years qualifying for the State Meet.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO