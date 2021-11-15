ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donations feed those in need after fire at Ky. food pantry

By Phil Pendleton
 4 days ago

LANCASTER, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – One day after a central Kentucky food bank was devastated by a fire, help has arrived.

The fire destroyed their stock of food to be distributed to Garrard County residents, including 300 to 400 hundred senior citizens Monday, but others are pitching in to help out.

Woman charged with arson in Garrard Co. food pantry fire

The third Monday of the month is always a day to help hundreds of senior citizens in this community, people who depend on this food to get by.

However, that help could have been in question after a fire swept through the building in Lancaster. Police say it was intentionally set and 60-year-old Debra Smalling has been arrested and is facing arson charges.

When word got out of the fire, others rushed to help, including God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexingt on who arrived Monday morning with a large truck of food. Seniors like Margie Causey feared the worst when she found out about the fire.

“What are people going to do? There are people who depend completely on it. They have a hard time,” Causey said.

COVID victims honored as Kentucky surpasses 10,000 virus-related deaths

It’s not just God’s Pantry, individuals are helping as well. We spoke to a woman who took off work just to volunteer and she also brought some bags and other supplies to put the food in.

The suspect was expected to appear in Garrard District Court Monday morning. She remains in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the Garrard County Food Pantry.

