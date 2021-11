A thunder of rock ‘n roll came rolling in as the legendary Billy Idol took Vegas’ Cosmopolitan stage by storm on October 22nd, electrifying the packed theater with a fierce passion to rock out. Thriving in his native space of performing, Idol exuded a natural confidence that comes from over 40 years of commanding the stage. He delighted fans of all ages with a superb selection of his classic tunes, playing back-to-back hits that had the crowd roaring with excitement, as nostalgia flooded out of their hearts.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO