Environment

The elites can’t stop climate change, but democratic cities can

By Yavor Tarinski
resilience.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe should not kid ourselves: the climate catastrophe is an epic war of the rich on the poor; corporate criminality on a global scale.~Dimitrios Roussopoulos[1]. There is little doubt that very few expected anything meaningful and productive to come out of the COP26. Even befor the beginning of the summit, climate...

www.resilience.org

TheConversationAU

COP26: the Glasgow climate summit demonstrates an appetite for change Australia simply can't ignore

COP26 president Alok Sharma has described the pivotal United Nations talks, which concluded over the weekend, as only a “fragile win” for ambition on climate change. But, against the odds, the summit produced the goods on several important aspects of international climate policy. It resolved tricky outstanding issues for implementing the Paris Agreement. And most importantly, it reinforced the multilateral consensus that much stronger climate action is needed in both the short and long term. Stabilising the climate depends on a lot more than the outcome of multilateral negotiations like Glasgow. But those agreements set a frame for real-world decisions. Here’s...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Stop the climate-change alarmism and other commentary

“No global problem has ever been more exaggerated than climate change,” warns Michael Shellenberger at UnHerd. “In Europe, emissions in 2020 were 26% below 1990 levels. In the United States, emissions in 2020 were 22% below 2005 levels.” The result will be “a much smaller increase in global average temperatures” than predicted. “Temperatures are likely to rise just 2.5-3°C above pre-industrial levels,” a far cry from the “apocalyptic predictions of 6°C, made just a decade ago. A 3°C increase is hardly an existential threat to humanity.” So all the climate alarmism? It is the new “alternative religion for supposedly secular people, providing many of the same psychological benefits as traditional faith.”
ENVIRONMENT
American Progress

Budget Reconciliation Is the Key to Stopping Climate Change

The United States is suffering acutely from the chaotic changes in climate that scientists now directly attribute to the burning of fossil fuels and other human activity. The drought, fires, extreme heat, and floods that have already killed hundreds this summer across the continent and around the world are a tragedy—and a warning of worsening instability yet to come.
ADVOCACY
Morning Sun

Column: Don’t bet against climate change

The 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26 (“Conference of the Parties, 26th Conference) is meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12. Climate delegates from most countries tried to agree on necessary measures to cut greenhouse gases, provide financial support, and meet the pledges made in the Paris Agreement reached in 2015. Many agreed not to build coal-burning power plants and stop deforestation. A separate group, including the US, UK, and Canada will end new fossil fuel investments. Many corporate leaders have pledged substantial financial support.
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

How Gratitude Can Help Combat Climate Change

Climate change is the defining issue of our era. World leaders have come together to align on global goals, companies are judged by their environmental impact, and millions of ordinary people have marched in the streets . Yet, progress remains slow and major questions outstanding . Will government commitments and investments materialize? Will markets adapt and technologies emerge rapidly enough? Will apathy and fatalism set in?
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

We Can’t Control Inflation, And Yet We Believe We Can Control The Climate

Policymakers can’t keep inflation at 2%, but they think they can keep the world’s temperature from rising 2° Celsius (or 3.6° Fahrenheit). That’s how CLSA’s equity strategist Damian Kestel describes the goings-on at COP26, the United Nations’ climate change conference taking place now in Glasgow, Scotland. The attending leaders and policymakers may look like they’re in control, Kestel said in a Friday note to clients today, but “a quick look at debt levels, inflation and yield movements suggest they are increasingly now mere passengers along for the ride and painted into a corner.”
BUSINESS
Kansas City Star

Here’s how you can help shape the city’s plan to fight climate change

Kansas City is working on a new plan to address climate change at the city level, and you can be a part of the process. Kansas City’s Climate Protection Steering Committee will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 15 at 3:30 p.m. Committee members will discuss upcoming efforts to finalize the Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan.
KANSAS CITY, MO
resilience.org

Democracy Rising 3: Deliberation and Ecological Resilience

Democracy Rising is a series of blog posts on deliberative democracy: what it is, why it’s powerful, why the time is right for it, how it works, and how to get it going in your community. The series originates in the United States but will discuss principles and draw upon examples from around the world. Views and opinions expressed in each post are those of the individual contributors only.
POLITICS
resilience.org

Confronting the Changing Climate: COP26 – Scientists’ Warnings into Action, from Local to Global

Human civilization stares out over a cliff edge. As a species in ecological overshoot, our journey cannot continue on its present path. The first Scientists Warning paper was issued in 1992, stressing mainly the ecological damage then inflicted by humans, and a 2017 study demonstrated that the subsequent twenty-five years had only witnessed further destruction of the ecosphere. The World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency report, published in 2019, which has now been endorsed by a total of 14,594 scientists from 158 countries, emphasised a set of collective actions, aimed toward restoring and protecting natural ecosystems, conserving energy, reducing food waste, the adoption of a more plant-based diet, population control and economic reforms. However, two subsequent papers, in 2020 and 2021 merely confirmed a further, dramatic deterioration of all climate markers.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Can startups be the vessel for solving climate change?

Entrepreneurs in the business of protecting the environment may be more effective at addressing climate change than sweeping policies or legacy companies trying to go green, according to a new study out of CU Boulder's Leeds School of Business. Forthcoming in the journal Organization Science, the study comes as talks...
BOULDER, CO
WEHOville.com

How WeHo can fight climate change

For many who had hoped that Glasgow Summit Conference on Climate Change would see some truly meaningful measures to head off the drastic possibilities of failing to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees celsius, the final agreements were far less than hoped. For countries such as China, India, Russia and, yes!, the USA – even with our loud commitments to change – it becomes a pause, allowing a slower approach to clean energy production. (Senator Joe Manchin’s coal brokering company must be delighted.) But, for the greater part of the world’s population, the conference was either ignored or unheard of. Despite the mixed results of the summit it is now even more important that individual cities, counties and states realign their climate action plans to face the threats of global warming, and at the same time prepare for the future in a manner which adapts to the new conditions.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TIME

Why It Feels So Hard to Understand What Really Happened at COP26

The overarching narrative emerging from COP26 is complicated. The deal that emerged— the Glasgow Climate Pact —wasn’t universally celebrated, nor was it universally condemned. It won’t save the world, but it does move the needle. “We made real and vital progress,” Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, told me just after countries agreed to the deal on Saturday night. But, she added, “there continue to be gaps, and difficult things.”
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Bryn Carey: We can’t wait on climate change action

On the heels of COP26 and as CEO of Ski Butlers, a ski and snowboard rental delivery company with operations serving 50 ski resorts worldwide, I urge everyone to look into where your money is going if you care about our planet. Climate change is putting the $887 billion outdoor...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real: 5 things to watch in 2022

How much the world achieved at the Glasgow climate talks – and what happens now – depends in large part on where you live. In island nations that are losing their homes to sea level rise, and in other highly vulnerable countries, there were bitter pills to swallow after global commitments to cut emissions fell far short of the goal to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7°F). For large middle-income countries, like India and South Africa, there were signs of progress on investments needed for developing clean energy. In the developed world, countries still have to internalize, politically, that...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Focus

How can smart tech tackle climate change?

The recent 2021 IPCC report declared a code red for humanity, with 2019’s atmospheric CO2 concentrations higher than at any time in at least two million years. Our only chance of averting irreversible climate change is to reduce our carbon, methane and nitrous oxide emissions to net zero. And one way we can achieve this is by making our technologies more sustainable.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Montanan

Another climate summit failure

As the latest in a long line of “global climate summits” comes to an end we — and future generations — are offered yet another litany of promises to “phase out” carbon pollution of the atmosphere, reduce global deforestation, and stop mankind’s destruction of its own and only planet. As usual, the “pledges” are to meet goals […] The post Another climate summit failure appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsTimes

Can cryptocurrencies go green to mitigate climate change?

The great challenge of this industry lies in the creation of cryptocurrencies : the supercomputers that generate coins through cryptography require a lot of energy. According to data from an expert panel organized by DealBook, the process of creating Bitcoin (one of the most famous cryptocurrencies), to spend or trade consumes about 91 terawatt hours of electricity per year, more than the energy it consumes. Finland , a nation of approximately 5.5 million people.
ECONOMY

