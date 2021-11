The Battlefield: 2042 launch has been about as smooth as sandpaper. Not being able to connect to the servers, the inability to load into online games, One operator’s main ability being disabled and many more issues have the community up in arms about the game. While Battlefield: 2042 doesn’t officially launch until the 19th, not much can be changed about the game at this point. The connection issues should be fixed by launch as well as the ballistic shield being enabled. However, no comment has been made on if the lack of scoreboard will be changed. One issue many players are facing at the moment is Error Code: 2002g. Let’s go over how you can attempt to fix this error.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO